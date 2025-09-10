Purdue Football Flashback: Drew Brees Remembers First Start vs. USC
Drew Brees was the maestro behind many memorable moments on the football field at Purdue. He orchestrated wins over Notre Dame, Kansas State, Ohio State, Michigan, and many others that fans still reminisce over today. But his legendary career actually began with a loss.
On Aug. 30, 1998, Brees walked onto the field at The Coliseum in Los Angeles as Purdue's quarterback. Just a sophomore, the Texas native was making his first career start for the Boilermakers against USC, one of the traditional powers in college football.
"As a kid, when I think about the legendary football programs that I grew up watching — Notre Dame was on TV every weekend, and I felt like USC was on TV every weekend. So, you were getting one of those games, if not both," Brees told Purdue Boilermakers on SI.
"Here I am, I go to Purdue and I'm playing in the Big Ten, and I've earned the starting job as a sophomore. Who do I get to play against? Sure enough, it's at USC ... It was quite the indoctrination into college football."
Coach Joe Tiller had a lot of confidence in Brees running his offense, but even he was impressed with the performance of his sophomore quarterback that day. Even though Purdue was on the wrong side of the scoreboard, the Boilermakers walked away knowing they had someone special under center.
Purdue falls short, but Brees leaves his mark
Brees remembers that hot August afternoon like it happened yesterday. In fact, the sweltering heat of the day may have been what the Purdue legend recollects most about his first career start.
"It was about 120 degrees out. Like, if you go back and look it up, I think they broke records that day for this heat wave that came through L.A.," Brees said. "We were not ready for that."
Officially, the game-time temperature was listed at 99 degrees. However, 1998 reports from the Los Angeles Times indicate that temperatures on the field at The Coliseum ranged between 110 and 120 degrees.
The stifling temperatures didn't seem to bother the Boilermakers early, though. Purdue was able to march down the field and score on its first possession. Brees connected with Gabe Cox for a three-yard touchdown pass to take an early 7-0 lead.
USC's Chad Morton tied the game quickly, returning the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a score.
Purdue and USC would trade punts on the next two possessions. Brees trotted back onto the field, and it was on the team's third drive of the game that Tiller realized he had a special talent at quarterback.
Facing a 2nd-and-8 from the Trojans' 9-yard line, USC blitzed, and Brees was flushed from the pocket. After scrambling for a few moments, Brees stepped up, made a throw across his body, and connected with Cliff Jackson for a go-ahead touchdown.
"Boys, I think we found ourselves a quarterback," Tiller told his coaching staff on the headset immediately after that play.
Brees wasn't just throwing the football well; he was doing it against a blueblood program, on the road, and in unbearable heat. Oh, did I mention it was his first career start at Purdue?
None of it really mattered to Brees, though. Yes, he understood the magnitude of the game and the atmosphere, but didn't feel any added pressure to perform, especially considering how well the offense started to the game.
"I felt pretty comfortable. We started fast," he said. "I think we went down the field and scored on our first three of four possessions, something like that. We were up 17-7 at halftime ... but it was all downhill after that.
"We had a couple of injuries, then I think the heat got to us, so we slowed down in the second half."
Purdue was unable to score in the second half and, despite owning a 10-point lead at the break, couldn't pull out the win. USC won the game 27-17, but the final score didn't seem like the biggest storyline from the game.
Brees finished the afternoon completing 30-of-52 passes for 248 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Boilermakers had found their quarterback of the future.
Purdue would go on to finish that season with a 9-4 record, capped by a 37-34 win over No. 4 Kansas State in the Alamo Bowl. Ultimately, in his senior season, Brees would lead the Boilermakers to a Big Ten championship and a Rose Bowl appearance in 2000.
It all started in Los Angeles on a searing August day in 1998. Maybe it wasn't the highlight of Brees' career at Purdue, but it's a day he'll never forget.
"I think at one point they benched their starter and Carson Palmer came in," Brees said. "There were a lot of cool storylines, there were a lot of NFL players on that field that day."
Brees partnering with Abbott and Big Ten Conference
For the 2025 college football season, Brees is partnering with Abbott and the Big Ten Conference for the We Give Blood Drive, aimed to help "tackle the world's blood shortages."
The donation period runs from Aug. 27 through Dec. 5.
"I'm excited to team up with healthcare leader Abbott and the Big Ten Conference to announce the second year of the We Give Blood Drive," Brees said. "I gave blood for the first time because somebody brought me along to do it with them. I had never thought about doing it before. I began to realize what a big impact that made."
Along with serving a good cause, there's also an additional incentive to donate. The school with the most blood donations will receive $1 million to advance student and community health initiatives.
