Bill Belichick Reportedly Pushed Ryan Browne Out of UNC — A Win For Purdue and Its QB
For someone who coached Tom Brady for 20 years, Bill Belichick doesn't seem to know how to evaluate quarterback talent. But that's probably a positive thing for Ryan Browne. It certainly has been for Purdue.
This week, Pat Welter of WRAL in Raleigh, N.C., dropped a bombshell report regarding the culture problems surrounding North Carolina's football program since Belichick took the reins in December. Within the story, Welter mentioned that Belichick and Tar Heels' general manager, Michael Lombardi, pushed Browne out of Chapel Hill.
Browne, who spent his first two years at Purdue, transferred to North Carolina following the firing of previous head coach Ryan Walters. After spending the spring on Belichick's team, he returned to West Lafayette to play for new head coach Barry Odom.
"Belichick and Lombardi were able to retain quarterbacks Max Johnson, who suffered a broken leg in 2024, and Bryce Baker, a four-star high school recruit from Kernersville, NC. They landed Ryan Browne in the transfer portal from Purdue. According to sources, Browne was asked to leave after spring practice. Lombardi tried to rescind Browne's NIL money. According to sources, Browne got a lawyer involved and reached a settlement."- Pat Welter, WRAL sports reporter
Getting nudged out of a program probably doesn't give you a great feeling in the moment, but sometimes blessings come in disguise. That was certainly the case for Browne.
Since he returned to Purdue, he's won the starting job and has been one of the Big Ten's top passers. He's thrown for 1,338 yards and seven touchdowns. He's also accounted for three rushing touchdowns and has caught a touchdown pass.
Browne recently received some incredibly high praise from his current coach, the one who welcomed him back with open arms after he was shoved out of Chapel Hill.
"I'm sure glad he's our quarterback," Odom said during a press conference in late September. "I think he's a special player, and he's gotten better every single week. Watching the things he needs to correct, he gets them corrected. He commands leadership of the offense."
It must be reassuring to know your head coach has your full support.
Purdue has certainly reaped the benefits of having Browne back on the roster, but the quarterback is also re-entering a much more structured environment. Belichick is in the middle of running North Carolina's program directly into the ground.
The Tar Heels have lost their three games to Power Four opponents by a combined score of 120-33. Yes, Purdue has had its share of ugly moments, too, but there's much more promise in West Lafayette than Chapel Hill.
Odom is building Purdue's program. Belichick is destroying North Carolina's. Browne may have been forced into a difficult situation, but now he's the leader of a team heading in a positive direction.
Related stories on Purdue football
WHY BROWNE CAN HURT MINNESOTA: Why does PJ Fleck have concerns about Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne? He believes he can really give Minnesota's defense some trouble on Saturday. CLICK HERE
PURDUE-NORTHWESTERN KICKOFF TIME: A kickoff time and television details were revealed for Purdue's Week 8 game against Northwestern. The Boilers have avoided a noon start once again. CLICK HERE