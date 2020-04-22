Draft Pick Countdown, No. 3: Bob Griese, Undefeated And Undaunted

Editor's Note: This is the eighth story on our countdown of the 10-best Purdue draft picks in NFL history, and emerging at No. 3 is quarterback Bob Griese.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Winning a Rose Bowl in the school's first appearance and then playing professionally and capping off the only undefeated NFL season ever is quite a combination.

The only person who knows what that feels like is Purdue's Bob Griese.

Griese is that common denominator, and that puts him at No. 3 on our list of best draft picks ever..

Technically, Griese wasn't an NFL Draft pick, because he was selected in the first round with the fourth overall pick by the American Football League's Miami Dolphins in the 1967 Common Draft.

Griese and the Dolphins merged into the NFL a few years later — and both the quarterback and the team became legends of the game of football very quickly.

What Bob Griese did at Purdue

The better question might be, "what didn't Bob Griese do at Purdue?" He pitched on the baseball team and posted a 12-1 record one season, he played guard on the basketball team and he acted as the quarterback, kicker and punter for the football team.

Griese thrived in his junior and senior seasons, being named an All-American quarterback in back-to-back years. In 1965, Griese led Purdue to an upset win over No.1-ranked Notre Dame, where he completed 19 of 22 passes. His junior year, he finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

In 1966, Griese concluded his Boilermaker career on top. He paced Purdue to a second- place finish in the Big Ten and its first Rose Bowl appearance in school history. Purdue defeated USC 14-13 and was led by Griese ,who went 10-for-18 passing for 139 yards and kicked two extra points. With Griese under center, Purdue posted a combined 22-7-1 record those two seasons.

Griese racked up the awards before his college career had expired by finishing as the runner-up in the 1966 Heisman Trophy voting — to Florida quarterback Steve Spurrier — won the Sammy Baugh Award as the nation's most outstanding passer, and was named Big Ten Most Valuable Player.

In 1984, Griese was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. In 1992, the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame enshrined him. Finally, in 1994, he was selected to the Purdue Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame.

What Bob Griese did in the NFL

The 14 years that Griese quarterbacked the Dolphins was nothing short of remarkable. It began when his number was called his rookie year when Dolphins starter John Stofa broke his ankle in the first quarter of the season opener in 1967.

Griese made the most of his opportunity and his first play in the pros was a touchdown pass that led Miami to a season-opening win. He threw for 2,005 yards and 15 touchdowns in his debut campaign. In his first two years, he was named an AFL-All Star.

From 1971 through 1973, Griese helped lead the Dolphins to three consecutive Super Bowl appearances. He won the NFL's Most Valuable Player award in 1971 and played a major role in the only undefeated season in NFL history in 1972.

In 1972, Miami defeated the Washington Redskins 14-7 in Super Bowl VII and then repeated in Super Bowl VIII, beating the Minnesota Vikings 24-7.

Griese finished his career with more than 25,000 passing yards and 192 passing touchdowns and was a six-time Pro Bowler, making first-team All-Pro two seasons, as well.

In 1982, his famous number 12 jersey was the first Dolphins number that the franchise retired. In 1990, Griese was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Bob Griese, former Purdue and Miami Dolphins star. (USA TODAY Sports)

