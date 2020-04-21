Draft Pick Countdown, No. 4: Len Dawson, a True Legend Of the Game

Editor's Note: This is the seventh story on our countdown of the 10-best Purdue draft picks in NFL history, and appearing at No. 4 is quarterback Len Dawson.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the greatest quarterbacks to ever don the gold and black then went on to have one of the most illustrious NFL careers of all-time. No. 4 of the best Purdue draft picks in NFL history is Len Dawson.

In the 1957 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers used their first-round pick, which was fifth overall selection on Dawson. Dawson became better-known as the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played 14 of his 19 seasons of professional football, first in the American Football League before it merged with the NFL.

Dawson became a true legend of the game and his list of accolades looks more like a grocery list with everything he accomplished.

What Len Dawson did at Purdue

It didn't take long for Len Dawson to become a Purdue football legend. In his first game, he threw four touchdown passes and passed for 185 yards on just 11 completions in a 31-0 shutout victory over Missouri.

A week later, Dawson led the Boilermakers to an upset over No. 1-ranked Notre Dame. Dawson only threw 12 times, but four of those were good for touchdowns as Purdue left South Bend with a 27-14 victory.

Dawson did it all for the Boilermakers as he had the duties of playing defense and kicker along with being the quarterback. His debut sophomore season was one for the record books as he finished No. 1 in the nation in passing efficiency (145.8) and touchdown passes (15).

By the time Dawson's career concluded at Purdue, he led the Big Ten in passing yards all three years he played, finishing with 3,325 career yards via the air and throwing 29 career touchdown passes, all school records at the time.

He became the first Academic All-American that Purdue ever produced, as well. In 1996, Dawson was inducted into the Purdue Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame.

What Len Dawson did in the pro football

The beginning of Dawson's NFL career began as almost a waste of his displayed talent. In his first five seasons, between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, he served mostly as a backup quarterback and just threw two touchdowns in that span.

In 1962, the Dallas Texans of the American Football League signed Dawson and it paid off immensely. That season, he won the AFL Most Valuable Player award, leading the league in completion percentage, touchdown passes and passer rating. Most importantly, he led the Dallas to its first of three AFL Championships.

In 1963, the team was moved to Kansas City and renamed the Chiefs. Dawson had an unreal stretch from 1962-69. In that span, he won four AFL passing titles, was selected as an AFL All-Star six times, threw more touchdown passes (182) than any other professional football quarterback and won those three AFL Championships.

In January of 1967, Dawson and the Chiefs represented the AFL in Super Bowl I against the Green Bay Packers, but lost in the debut of the big game, losing 35-10. The Chiefs redeemed themselves after the 1969 season, however, winning Super Bowl IV in January of 1970.

After missing five games due to a knee a injury, Dawson led the Chiefs to two road playoff victories over the defending champion New York Jets and the Oakland Raiders. The Chiefs then knocked off the heavily favored Minnesota Vikings of the NFL in Super Bowl IV, winning 23-7. ,Dawson won Super Bowl MVP honors, going 12-for-17 passing for 142 yards, adding one touchdown pass.

In 1979, Dawson was enshrined into the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame and then, in 1987, the Pro Football Hall of Fame followed suit and inducted the legendary gunslinger. The Chiefs also retired his famous number 16.

