Purdue WR Michael Jackson III Makes Promise Regarding Touchdown Celebrations
Michael Jackson III's touchdown celebrations aren't going anywhere. The Purdue receiver said he's got a few more dance moves up his sleeve when he reaches the end zone throughout the season.
Saturday, Jackson had one of the best touchdown celebrations in college football, mimicking a move made popular by pop icon Michael Jackson. The move was so popular that he was featured on SportsCenter's 2-Minute Drill on Sunday morning.
This week, Jackson was asked about his touchdown celebration. He said he got plenty of requests from fans and teammates to do something special if he caught a pass in the end zone.
"It was mostly my teammates and fans pushing me to do it," Jackson said. "But, I have the name, so I might as well embrace it. That won't be the last one you see, for sure."
Jackson did admit that, while he knows how to do the famous move, he wasn't sure of the name.
"I don't know what he calls it, I've just seen him do it in a video he had, so I just copied off of that," he said.
Jackson leads Purdue in receptions
A transfer from Georgia, Jackson made quite an impact in his Purdue debut in Saturday's 31-0 win over Ball State. He hauled in a team-high six receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown in his first game as a Boilermaker.
Jackson said having a strong connection with quarterback Ryan Browne helped him have success on Saturday.
"We kind of know what to expect from each other," Jackson said. "We talk a lot on and off the field, building that chemistry, hanging out with each other. Just going over everything, watching film together. I think we just built that chemistry really fast in fall camp.
"The more I get open for him, he makes the read and I make the play, we're both doing our jobs."
