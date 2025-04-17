Coming Home Party? Former Purdue QB Returning to Campus After Transferring to UNC
There could be a homecoming of sorts in West Lafayette within the next few days. Former Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne is returning to town this week for a visit after entering the transfer portal following a three-month stint at North Carolina.
Browne initially entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of Purdue's 2024 season, a year in which the Boilermakers finished 1-11. He committed to North Carolina and went through spring practice with new coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.
With spring ball coming to an end, it seems like Browne is willing to give new Purdue coach Barry Odom and his staff a chance. In a social media post on Thursday, the quarterback announced that he was returning to Purdue for a visit.
Browne played in nine games for the Boilermakers during the 2024 season, making two starts. The redshirt freshman really turned heads in Purdue's overtime loss to Illinois, a game in which he threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for an additional 118 yards.
The Boilers trailed the Fighting Illini 27-3 in the third quarter before Browne really got Purdue's offense moving. Purdue actually took a 43-40 lead with 46 seconds left, but Illinois converted a field goal to take the game to overtime.
Illinois scored a touchdown and converted the PAT to take a 50-43 lead in overtime. Purdue responded with a touchdown of its own but failed on a two-point conversion attempt, falling 50-49.
For his efforts, Browne was rewarded with a start in Purdue's following game against Oregon. He finished that game with just 93 passing yards and 48 rushing yards against the eventual Big Ten champion.
Browne concluded the 2024 campaign with 532 passing yards and four touchdowns while completing 56.6% of his passes. He also rushed for 155 yards on 50 carries.
Odom and his staff brought in three quarterbacks from the transfer portal upon his arrival in West Lafayette: Malachi Singleton (Arkansas), Evans Chuba (Washington State) and EJ Colson (UCF). All three of those players are battling for the starting job at Purdue, as well as returning quarterback Bennett Meredith.
If Browne does return to Purdue, he will have three years of eligibility to use with the Boilermakers. He would likely be in the mix to win the starting job, as well.
The Boilers open their 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Ross-Ade Stadium against Ball State.
