Freshman Defensive End Hits Transfer Portal After 1 Season at Purdue
Jamari Payne, a redshirt freshman defensive end, has announced his intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal when the window opens on Wednesday. He's one of a handful of Purdue players that have already made the decision to explore new opportunities outside of West Lafayette.
"To the incredible fans, thank you for the support as I lived out my dream of playing college football as well as achieving academic goals," Payne wrote. "Thank you, Purdue, for giving me the opportunity to represent the Boilermakers. I am forever grateful for the relationships I have made and the memories that will last a lifetime.
"With that said, I will be entering the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility left."
Payne spent just one season at Purdue and did not appear in any games during the 2024 campaign. The 6-foot-2, 272-pound defensive end was able to utilize his redshirt year.
As a high school recruit, Payne was a three-star prospect out of Notasulga, Ala. He was ranked as a top-70 defensive lineman in the class and received more than two dozen offers on the recruiting front.
