4 More Boilers Enter Transfer Portal, Including Freshman Quarterback
Four more Purdue football players have decided to enter their names into the NCAA transfer portal. Long snappers Nick Levy and Claude Strnad, quarterback Jake Wilson and offensive lineman Jaekwon Boldin all made announcements on Tuesday.
All four players took to social media to make their announcements.
Strnad was the first of the four to announce on Tuesday. He will be leaving the program after one season in West Lafayette. He did not see any action in his lone year with the Boilermakers.
"After thoughtful consideration with my coaches and family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining," Strnad wrote.
Levy's decision may have been a little more surprising, coming off a year in which he played in all 12 games for the Boilers. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention player and was credited with six tackles in addition to his long snapping duties in 2024.
"Beyond grateful for my time in West Lafayette and the incredible support from the fans," Levy wrote on social media.
Wilson was one of seven players in the quarterback room at Purdue this spring and is a rising redshirt sophomore. The Texas native spent two seasons in West Lafayette, but had not seen any game action during his time.
Last year, Wilson earned Academic All-Big Ten accolades.
"After much consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining," he wrote. "Thank you Purdue football, my teammates and coaches."
A 6-foot-6, 345-pound offensive lineman, Bolding also decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal after wearing the black and gold for just one season. He transferred to Purdue from Mississippi Gulf Coast (junior college) after the 2023 season.
Boldin did not see any action during his lone year with the Boilermakers.
"Thank you to Purdue for giving me the opportunity to represent the Boilermakers. I'm forever grateful for the relationships I've built and the unforgettable memories I'll carry with me for life," Boldin wrote. "This next step is taken with a grateful heart, full of faith and expectation for what's to come. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal."
Purdue has seen a handful of players enter the NCAA transfer portal since the conclusion of spring practice on Saturday. The spring window officially opened on Wednesday, April 16 and will close on Friday, April 25.
How many more will follow and decide to exit West Lafayette over the next 10 days?
PAYNE OPTS FOR TRANSFER PORTAL: Jamari Payne, a redshirt freshman defensive end, has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal after spending just one season at Purdue. CLICK HERE
PURDUE LANDS IN-STATE OL: Purdue added to its 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday, receiving a verbal commitment from in-state offensive lineman Brock Brownfield. CLICK HERE
FRESHMAN DB ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL: Purdue freshman defensive back Ty Hudkins has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal following the conclusion of spring football practice. CLICK HERE