Contract Details Released for Purdue Football Coach Barry Odom
Contract details regarding new Purdue football coach Barry Odom have been revealed. Nathan Baird of the Indianapolis Star reported on the figures on Tuesday, the same day Odom was officially introduced as the next leader of the Boilermakers.
Per the report, Odom has agreed to a six-year contract worth $39 million. It makes him the highest-paid coach at Purdue. The pool for assistant coaches remains unknown at this time.
Here's how Odom's contract breaks down by year:
- Year 1: $6 million
- Year 2: $6 million
- Year 3: $6.25 million
- Year 4: $6.5 million
- Year 5: $7 million
- Year 6: $7.25 million
Additionally, Purdue will pay UNLV $3 million for Odom backing out of his contract.
Purdue was willing to make a significant financial commitment to Odom. It wouldn't be surprising to see the school also give its new coach a large pool of money to hire top-tier assistants, as well.
Related stories on Purdue football
ODOM MEETS WITH TEAM: New Purdue football coach Barry Odom met with his players for the first time on Monday. The Boilermakers shared a clip from that interaction. CLICK HERE
ODOM RELEASES STATEMENT: On Sunday, Barry Odom was named the next football coach at Purdue. Shortly after, the new leader of the Boilermakers released a statement. CLICK HERE
ODOM GETS WARM WELCOME: The community in West Lafayette wasted no time making new Purdue football coach Barry Odom and his family feel right at home. CLICK HERE
PURDUE HIRES ODOM: Purdue has hired former UNLV coach Barry Adam to be the next leader of the program. He was also previously the coach at Missouri. CLICK HERE