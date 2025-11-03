What's the Status for Injured Purdue Running Back Devin Mockobee?
Devin Mockobee has played his final game at Purdue. On Monday, head coach Barry Odom confirmed that the senior running back sustained an injury and underwent a procedure that will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the 2025 season.
"It's never the right time, but I talked with Devin after practice today. Unfortunately, Friday, he had a procedure. We were hoping that we would get a little bit better news after they did that procedure on his ankle," Odom said. "Unfortunately, the injury sustained, he has played his last ball here.
"I sure hate that because he's such a wonderful young man, a great leader of this program, a great representative of Purdue University, and the things that he's poured into our program and university, he will go down as one of the enjoyable, great guys I've had the chance to coach ... I know this place means a lot to him."
Odom confirmed that Mockobee sustained an ankle injury in Purdue's loss to Rutgers on Oct. 25.
Mockobee's season will end with 521 rushing yards, 215 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. He played in eight of Purdue's first nine games, missing Saturday's contest against Michigan.
Mockobee is a fifth-year senior for the Boilermakers and does not have any eligibility remaining after this season.
Devin Mockobee went from walk-on to star running back
A native of Boonville, Ind., Mockobee began his career at Purdue as a walk-on running back in 2021. He used that first season to redshirt, but really burst onto the college football scene during the 2022 campaign.
That year, Mockobee rushed for 968 yards and nine touchdowns and helped the Boilermakers to a Big Ten West title.
Following a breakout year, Mockobee was awarded a scholarship when Ryan Walters took over as head coach following the 2022 campaign. He made the most of the opportunity, leading Purdue in each season.
Mockobee has piled up 2,987 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground. He's also caught 86 passes for 839 yards and three scores. He ranks fourth on Purdue's all-time rushing list and ninth in rushing touchdowns.
