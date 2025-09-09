Devin Mockobee Ranks in Purdue's Top 10 in Multiple Career Rushing Categories
Devin Mockobee continues to run his way into Purdue's record books. The senior running back now ranks in the top 10 in several rushing categories in Boilermaker history.
Saturday night, Mockobee was Purdue's workhorse, piling up 126 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries in a 34-17 win over Southern Illinois. That total pushed him ahead of Markell Jones and Montrell Lowe for fifth on the program's all-time rushing list.
Mockobee is now at 2,651 career rushing yards.
But that's not the only category in which Mockobee ranks in the top 10 at Purdue. His nine 100-yard rushing games are tied for fourth, and his 22 rushing touchdowns are tied for ninth.
To crack the top five for rushing touchdowns, Mockobee would need eight more trips into the end zone. No. 5 on the list is currently held by Leroy Keyes, who scored 29 touchdowns in his career.
"You can win a lot of football games with guys like Devin Mockobee," Purdue coach Barry Odom said following the win over Southern Illinois.
Through two games this season, Mockobee has rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns on 46 carries. The Boilermakers are off to a 2-0 start to the 2025 campaign.
Mockobee responds to Brees compliment
Just a few weeks ago, Purdue legend Drew Brees gave a major shoutout to Mockobee when talking with Purdue Boilermakers on SI.
"Here was a guy who walked on and ended up starting his freshman year and earning a scholarship," Brees said in August. "There isn't a guy who represents the Purdue program better in the history of the school than Devin Mockobee."
How does the senior running back feel about getting that kind of praise from one of the legendary players in Purdue history?
"When you're talking about a legend at Purdue saying something specifically by name, it definitely affected me," Mockobee said with a smile on his face Saturday night. "It's like, man, what have I done here? I'm starting to leave a mark. A lot of pride in that."
Related stories on Purdue football
WHY PURDUE COULD UPSET USC: USC is a heavy favorite heading into Saturday's Big Ten opener against Purdue. Could the Boilermakers channel their "Spoilermaker" spirit this weekend? CLICK HERE
PURDUE FOCUSED ON ITSELF: USC will be the best opponent Purdue has faced thus far in 2025. But Barry Odom dismissed the idea of Saturday being a "measuring stick game" for his team. CLICK HERE
BREES RETURNING TO PURDUE: It's been 25 years since Purdue's magical Rose Bowl season. Drew Brees and others are returning to West Lafayette this weekend to celebrate the occasion. CLICK HERE