Devin Mockobee Reacts to Major Shoutout From Purdue Legend Drew Brees
Devin Mockobee heard about the comments made by Purdue legend Drew Brees a few weeks ago. When the senior running back was asked about it following Saturday night's 34-17 win over Southern Illinois, he couldn't help but smile when he talked about it.
Before the start of the 2025 season, Brees spoke with Purdue Boilermakers on SI and was asked about Mockobee's loyalty to the program, even in an era where players transfer at will. The iconic Boilermaker quarterback said that "nobody in the history of the school" has represented Purdue better than Mockobee.
"When you're talking about a legend at Purdue saying something specifically by name, it definitely affected me," Mockobee said with a smile on his face Saturday night. "It's like, man, what have I done here? I'm starting to leave a mark. A lot of pride in that."
Those comments came after Mockobee racked up 126 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries in a win over Southern Illinois. After the performance, the senior climbed to fifth on Purdue's all-time rushing leaderboard.
He still has a ways to go, but Mockobee is chasing the all-time program record, which was set by Mike Alstott back in the mid-1990s.
It's hard to believe a former walk-on player has a chance to challenge one of the all-time Purdue greats for the program's rushing record.
"Here was a guy who walked on and ended up starting his freshman year and earning a scholarship," Brees said in August. "There isn't a guy who represents the Purdue program better in the history of the school than Devin Mockobee."
Brees wants success for Mockobee
When talking about Mockobee's commitment, even when Purdue was at its lowest, Brees spoke highly of the running back's loyalty to the program, as well as the importance of being a student-athlete.
"That's what being a college student-athlete is all about," Brees said. "It's taking pride in everything that you do — the way you do everything is the way you do everything. How you conduct yourself in the locker room with your team as a player, but also as a leader. The way you value that Purdue education — those are the type of guys we want."
Mockobee has experienced some great highs and tremendous lows in West Lafayette. He was the leading rusher for a team that reached the Big Ten Championship Game in 2022. Last year, he was a member of a squad that finished 1-11 and went winless in league play.
Now that he's in his final season at Purdue, Brees is hoping to see Mockobee achieve success, both as part of a team and individually.
"Those are the type of guys you want to win for, and those are the type of guys you want to build a successful program. He deserves to have all the success in the world."
