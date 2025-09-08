Updated ESPN FPI Rankings — Where Purdue Stands After 2-0 Start
For the first time since 2021, Purdue has started a season with a 2-0 record. The Boilermakers have opened the 2025 campaign with wins over Ball State and Southern Illinois. How have those victories helped in terms of ESPN's FPI rankings?
Just before the start of the season, Purdue was ranked No. 96 in the Football Power Index, the lowest-ranked Power Four team. After the 2-0 start, the Boilermakers have climbed to No. 78. They rank ahead of other Power Four teams like Stanford (No. 79), North Carolina (No. 85), Oklahoma State (No. 90), and Wake Forest (No. 99).
Purdue's next opponent, USC, is much higher after its 2-0 start. The Trojans will enter Saturday's game ranked No. 5 in ESPN's FPI. They are behind No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Ohio State, and No. 4 Alabama.
USC has opened the season with a 73-13 win over Missouri State and a 59-20 victory over Georgia Southern. Saturday's game against Purdue will mark the first time the two teams have played since 1998.
Purdue's 2-0 start
On Saturday night, Barry Odom became the first coach at Purdue to start his tenure with a 2-0 record since Cleo O'Donnell in 1916. It's a really good start for a program that finished last season with a 1-11 record.
No, Purdue hasn't played the most talented competition, but it has had convincing wins in each of its first two games. The Boilermakers defeated Ball State 31-0 to start the year and beat Southern Illinois 34-17 in Week 2.
Odom and his team will be tested in a major way this weekend, hosting a skilled USC team. Can the Boilermakers shock the world and pull off the upset?
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.
