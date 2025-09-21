ESPN FPI After Week 4 — Purdue on the Rise Despite 56-30 Loss to Notre Dame
It may be hard to believe after a 56-30 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, but Purdue is actually on the rise in the latest Football Power Index (FPI) from ESPN. The Boilermakers actually moved up four spots, despite falling to 2-2 after this weekend's trip to South Bend.
Last week, Purdue was ranked No. 79 in ESPN's FPI, one of the lowest teams in the Big Ten. This week, the Boilermakers jumped up to No. 75. They are now ahead of two league foes: Northwestern (No. 78) and UCLA (No. 93).
Although the final score wasn't pretty, Purdue's offense performed at a high level in the first half against the Fighting Irish. The Boilermakers were within two scores at halftime, trailing 35-23. Then, Notre Dame took over.
Obviously, Purdue's main objective on Saturday was to beat Notre Dame and pick up its first win in the rivalry series since 2007. That didn't happen, but there were some positives from the game, especially with the way the offense performed.
Purdue now heads into a bye week and will host Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 4 at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Big Ten in ESPN's FPI after Week 4
ESPN's FPI ranks every team that participates at the FBS level. Here's where all 18 Big Ten programs stand after Week 4 action.
- No. 1: Oregon Ducks (4-0)
- No. 2: Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0)
- No. 6: Indiana Hoosiers (4-0)
- No. 7: USC Trojans (4-0)
- No. 10: Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)
- No. 12: Michigan Wolverines (3-1)
- No. 21: Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1)
- No. 24: Washington Huskies (3-0)
- No. 31: Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1)
- No. 37: Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1)
- No. 48: Maryland Terrapins (4-0)
- No. 50: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1)
- No. 55: Wisconsin Badgers (2-2)
- No. 59: Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1)
- No. 67: Michigan State Spartans (3-1)
- No. 75: Purdue Boilermakers (2-2)
- No. 78: Northwestern Wildcats (1-2)
- No. 93: UCLA Bruins (0-3)
