Ex-Purdue Defensive Back Reunites With Jeff Brohm, Transfers to Louisville
A former Purdue defensive back is reuniting with his old coach. Over the weekend, Joseph Jefferson II announced his transfer to Louisville, where he'll once again play for coach Jeff Brohm.
Jefferson was recruited by Brohm and his staff as a member of the 2022 class while at Purdue. During that season, the former three-star defensive back appeared in one game, playing in the Boilers' win over Indiana State.
Although Brohm left for Louisville after leading Purdue to the Big Ten Championship Game in 2022, Jefferson stayed in West Lafayette for the next two seasons. He entered the transfer portal after the conclusion of the 2024 campaign and initially committed to Western Michigan.
Following a short stop at Western Michigan, Jefferson decided to re-enter his name into the portal and committed to Louisville during the spring window.
In 2024, Jefferson appeared in all 12 of Purdue's games, making two starts. He finished the year with 31 tackles, including two for loss. Across three seasons with the Boilermakers, Jefferson played in 24 games and racked up 33 total tackles.
Jefferson will have two years of eligibility remaining at Louisville.
MBOW TALKS REJOINING TRACY: Marcus Mbow blocked for running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. for two years at Purdue. Now, the two will reunite as teammates as members of the NFL's New York Giants. CLICK HERE
BOILERS HEADED TO NFL AS UDFAS: A handful of former Purdue football players are headed to the NFL as undrafted free agents, including Gus Hartwig, Corey Stewart and Jireh Ojata. CLICK HERE
BALL TRANSFERRING TO MINNESOTA: Former Purdue offensive lineman Jaden Ball is headed to Minnesota to continue his college football career. He spent just one season with the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
SLUSHER TRANSFERRING TO PURDUE: Former Colorado and Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher has committed to Purdue. He had 17 tackles and a sack for the Buffaloes during the 2023 season. CLICK HERE