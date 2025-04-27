Purdue's Marcus Mbow Talks About Reuniting With Tyrone Tracy Jr. in New York
Marcus Mbow spent two seasons at Purdue blocking for running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. Now, he'll have the opportunity to do the same in the NFL, this time with the New York Giants.
Mbow and Tracy will reunite this offseason after the offensive lineman was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Giants. He was taken No. 154 overall and will look to carve out a role for himself in the trenches in New York.
Fittingly, just one year earlier, Tracy was selected in the fifth round by the Giants, taken with the 166th pick. That worked out pretty well for both parties, and New York is hoping Mbow can produce similar results.
Shortly after Mbow was taken by the Giants, he was asked about reuniting with his former Purdue teammate.
"It's so great to see him doing the things that he's doing. I'm extremely proud of him," Mbow said. "It's just fantastic to be back on the same team with him and be able to continue the work that we were putting in together."
Tracy is coming off a season in which he rushed for 839 yards, had 284 receiving yards and accounted for six total touchdowns in his rookie season in New York. He was selected to the PFWA's 2024 All-Rookie Team.
Prior to his arrival in the NFL, Tracy spent two years at Purdue (2022-23), running behind Mbow and the Boilermakers' offensive line. In 2022, the two enjoyed tremendous success, winning the Big Ten West and playing in the conference championship game.
The following year, Tracy made the shift from predominantly playing wide receiver to spending most of his time in the backfield. He piled up 716 rushing yards and scored eight touchdowns on the ground in his final season in West Lafayette.
Mbow played in just six games that season, sustaining an injury that cut his year short.
Although Purdue struggled during the 2024 campaign, Mbow started in all 12 games for the Boilermakers and was considered one of the bright spots on the roster. His play stood out despite the rocky 1-11 record, which resulted in landing with the Giants.
One year ago, Tracy carved out a role for himself in New York's backfield. Now, it's Mbow's turn to do the same along the offensive line.
Related stories on Purdue football
BOILERS HEADED TO NFL AS UDFAS: A handful of former Purdue football players are headed to the NFL as undrafted free agents, including Gus Hartwig, Corey Stewart and Jireh Ojata. CLICK HERE
BALL TRANSFERRING TO MINNESOTA: Former Purdue offensive lineman Jaden Ball is headed to Minnesota to continue his college football career. He spent just one season with the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
SLUSHER TRANSFERRING TO PURDUE: Former Colorado and Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher has committed to Purdue. He had 17 tackles and a sack for the Buffaloes during the 2023 season. CLICK HERE
PURDUE ADDS FORMER GEORGIA OL: Purdue picked up a transfer commitment from Marques Easley, a 6-foot-5, 325-pound offensive lineman from Georgia. He is a former four-star prospect. CLICK HERE