FCS All-American Offensive Lineman Commits to Purdue
Help is on the way for Purdue offensive line. On Tuesday, the Boilermakers received a commitment from former Eastern Kentucky lineman and FCS All-American Tyrell Green. Rivals.com reported the news.
Green brings a large, 6-foot-6, 355-pound frame to West Lafayette and will likely compete quickly for a role along the offensive line. He's coming off a true freshman season at EKU in which he started in 10 of the team's 13 games and was an FCS Freshman All-American honoree.
Purdue coach Barry Odom and his staff have been very active in adding offensive line pieces since the spring portal window opened last Wednesday. Green is the third lineman to commit to Purdue, along with former Indiana State offensive lineman Jude McCoskey and ex-Auburn lineman Bradyn Joiner.
Adding size, skill and depth to the offensive line has been a priority for Odom since arriving in West Lafayette in December. The commitment from Green is another key piece to the puzzle for the Boilermakers offense.
Green was a two-star recruit out of Toledo, Ohio, receiving offers from Eastern Kentucky and Marshall. After spending one season at EKU, he became a commodity in the transfer portal.
The rising sophomore will have three years of eligibility remaining.
