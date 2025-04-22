Promising Young OL From Purdue Hits Transfer Portal, Has Offers From 2 Big Ten Teams
It didn't take long for young Purdue offensive lineman Jaden Ball to receive interest from other Big Ten programs. Shortly after officially entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, he had already received offers from Ohio State and Minnesota.
Per 247Sports' Allen Trieu, Ball officially entered the portal on Monday night — more than a week after Purdue closed out its spring practice schedule. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman was expected to make a huge impact in the trenches for the Boilermakers in 2025.
Since entering the portal, Ball received offers from Ohio State, Minnesota and Syracuse. He already has visits scheduled to Columbus and Minneapolis, per Trieu's report.
Ball was a three-star member of Purdue's 2024 recruiting class. The Carroll, Ohio native received 20 offers and was ranked as the No. 50 prospect from his home state.
Ball spent just one season at Purdue and did not see any action during the 2024 campaign. He will have all four years of eligibility to use at his next destination.
