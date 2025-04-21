Purdue Gets Major Transfer Commitment From Georgia WR, Former 4-Star Talent
Purdue's wide receiver room has gotten a little bit better. The Boilermakers have picked up a transfer commitment from Georgia wide receiver and Indiana native Nitro Tuggle.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver hails from Nappanee, Ind. and was a member of the 2024 recruiting class. He committed to play for Kirby Smart at Georgia and entered his name into the transfer portal after one season with the Bulldogs.
In his lone season in Athens, Tuggle appeared in eight games and caught three passes for 34 yards. His best performance came in Georgia's 31-17 victory over Tennessee, totaling two receptions for 25 yards. The receiver also had a catch for nine yards in a 48-3 win over Tennessee Tech early in the 2024 campaign.
Tuggle was a highly-talented recruit coming out of high school, ranked as the No. 102 overall prospect and No. 2 player from Indiana in the 2024 class, per 247Sports. He was selected to the All-American Bowl after an outstading high school career at Northwood.
As a high school prospect, Tuggle received more than 30 offers on the recruiting trail. He was offered by Purdue during that time, but opted to play in the SEC at the time.
During the 2024 season, Purdue lacked playmakers at the wide receiver position, something coach Barry Odom is looking to address during the offseason. Adding Tuggle to the roster should provide that room with a nice boost and someone who could potentially come in and make an immediate impact.
With more than 20 players entering the transfer portal since Purdue concluded its spring practice season, Odom and his staff have been forced to be active in the spring and add pieces through the portal.
The Boilermakers added a big one this week with Tuggle.
Nitro Tuggle highlights (high school)
