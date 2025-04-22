Former USC, Georgia Wide Receiver Transferring to Purdue
Purdue's wide receiver room just got a little more Dangerous. The Boilermakers landed a transfer pledge from former USC and Georgia receiver Michael Jackson III. He was the second receiver from the portal to commit to Purdue on Monday.
Boiler Upload reported on Jackson's commitment to Purdue. News came shortly after the Boilers landed another transfer commitment from former Georgia receiver and Indiana native Nitro Tuggle.
Jackson was a member of the 2021 recruiting class and spent the first three years of his college football career at USC. He played for current Purdue offensive coordinator Josh Henson while with the Trojans, where Henson was the OC from 2022-24.
In three seasons at USC, Jackson tallied 46 receptions for 498 yards and five touchdowns. His best year came in 2022, when he hauled in 17 receptions for 236 yards and four touchdowns. He also accounted for 72 yards on two carries.
Following the 2023 season, Jackson decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. He committed to Georgia, where he spent the 2024 campaign. He made appearances in five games, making just one catch for 10 yards.
It's another nice addition for the Boilermakers, who are looking to add playmakers at the skill positions. Getting commitments from both Tuggle and Jackson in the same day is certainly a step in the right direction.
Since the spring transfer portal window opened, Purdue has seen more than 20 members of its current roster enter. Barry Odom and his staff have gotten to work quickly and have already landed commitments from 10 players.
Michael Jackson III highlights (USC)
