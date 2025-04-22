Former Purdue DL Staying in Big Ten, Transferring to Minnesota
West Lafayette native and former Purdue defensive lineman Mo Omonode has decided to continue his college football career in the Big Ten, after all. But he will be doing it in Minneapolis, not West Lafayette.
Tuesday morning, Omonode announced his commitment to Minnesota, where he'll spend his final season of eligibility. The 6-foot, 286-pound defensive lineman entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of Purdue's spring practice schedule.
Omonode spent three seasons with the Boilermakers, playing under both Jeff Brohm and Ryan Walters. He appeared in 32 career games while at Purdue.
Omonode was expected to be a difference-maker on the defensive line for Purdue this upcoming season. During his first three seasons in West Lafayette, he had accounted for 32 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks.
The Golden Gophers are coming off a 2024 campaign in which they finished with an 8-5 record and earned a trip to the Duke's Mayo Bowl, defeating Virginia Tech 24-10.
The 2025 season will be PJ Fleck's ninth year at the helm in Minnesota. In his first eight years, he's guided the Gophers to a 56-39 record, which includes six bowl appearances. Minnesota is undefeated in all of its postseason games under Fleck.
Fittingly, Omonode will see his former team one more time in his career. Purdue travels to Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11 for a Big Ten clash with Minnesota.
