5 Things to Know About Purdue's Week 6 Opponent — Minnesota

After a win over Illinois last week, Purdue is hoping to carry the confidence and momentum into this Saturday's matchup against Minnesota. Can the Boilers get a second consecutive win and improve to 3-3 on the season?

Getting a second consecutive win won't be easy, playing a Minnesota squad that has a 4-1 record and is coming off big wins over Washington and Michigan in back-to-back weeks.

What should Purdue fans know about the Golden Gophers? Here are a few things that stand out.

Year 10 for P.J. Fleck

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads his team. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Believe it or not, Fleck is in his 10th season as the leader in Minneapolis. He took over the program in 2017 and has enjoyed great success during his decade-long run. The Gophers have won at least eight games in four of the last five seasons and have made a postseason appearance seven times in nine years.

Minnesota has developed into one of the Big Ten's most consistent programs under Fleck's guidance. He has posted an overall record of 70-45 and sits at 41-40 in Big Ten play. The Gophers are a perfect 7-0 in bowl games under Fleck.

Great defensive line

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Anthony Smith (0) and defensive lineman TJ Bush Jr. (3) celebrate. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a defensive line that will give opponents plenty of trouble this season. Minnesota has already totaled 14 sacks, a number that ranks third in the Big Ten. They have also accounted for 40 tackles for loss, the second-best figure in the conference.

TJ Bush Jr. leads the way in both categories with 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. Riley Sunram has 5.5 tackles for loss and Karter Menz has accounted for 4.0 stops in the backfield. Although he's not one of the team leaders right now, this is a group that still has Anthony Smith, who led the Big Ten with 12.5 sacks in 2025.

Not an explosive offense

Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense has been efficient, but it's not an explosive group. Minnesota has 59 plays that have gone for 10 yards or more through the first five games. That's a number that ranks 15th out of 18 Big Ten teams. Really, it ranks 16th, as UCLA only has two fewer explosive plays but has played one fewer game.

Minnesota relies on quarterback Drake Lindsey and running backs TJ Thomas and Darius Taylor to move the ball meticulously down the field. It's not a "three yards and a cloud of dust" style of offense, but it's pretty close. Fleck's offense doesn't mind nickel and diming teams down the field.

Protecting the quarterback

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) passes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lindsey hasn't been tremendous this season, but he's done enough positive things to have Minnesota sitting with a 4-1 record through five games. He's getting a lot of help from his offensive line, which has allowed just four sacks this season. That's a pretty impressive number, considering the Gophers have already played Washington and Michigan.

Teams have struggled to get pressure on Lindsey, allowing him plenty of time to make decisions and find open receivers. Minnesota also likes to get the ball out of his hands quickly, making it more difficult to stop playmakers when they get in space.

Controlling the clock

Minnesota Golden Gophers running back TJ Thomas (23). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

aThere is no major college football team that controls the clock offensively better than Minnesota. The Golden Gophers average 34:45 in time of possession, a number that ranks first in the Big Ten and third nationally. They're behind only Boise State and Air Force.

Limiting possessions and keeping opposing offenses off the field has been a recipe for success for Fleck's teams and this season is no different. They may not have the explosive offense, but the Gophers are really good at wearing teams down.

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