5 Things You Need To Know About Purdue's Week 2 Opponent - Wake Forest

Purdue faces off against Wake Forest on Saturday in what could be the biggest game of Barry Odom’s tenure. A win would give the Boilermakers their first Power Four victory in over two years and provide an early statement under Odom.

Here’s everything you need to know about Purdue’s Week 2 opponent ahead of kickoff at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday.

Nine wins in 2025

Sep 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert on the sideline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jake Dickert era got off to a hot start last fall in Winston-Salem. In his first year at the helm, the Demon Deacons won nine games, including victories over No. 14 Virginia and Mississippi State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The big question in 2026 is whether Wake Forest can replicate the success of last season.

Dickert lost several key pieces in the transfer portal, including receiver Sterling Berkhalter and Melvin Siani, who both transferred to Texas. Wake Forest brought in 24 players through the portal as well, but there are concerns about how well they can fill those holes. That uncertainty makes replicating last year's nine-win campaign a difficult task.

Chapel Hill QB Connection

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ironically enough, both Purdue and Wake Forest will feature starting quarterbacks who were on North Carolina's roster last spring. Ryan Browne transferred to Chapel Hill before a saga of events eventually led him back to Purdue. Gio Lopez transferred in from South Alabama and claimed the Tar Heels' starting job.

After an underwhelming 1,700-yard passing season in 2025, Lopez found a new home at Wake Forest. In Game 1 against Akron, Lopez looked as sharp as he did at South Alabama, throwing for 350 yards and three touchdowns. Saturday will feature a quarterback battle with plenty of Chapel Hill connections.

Penalty Struggles

Sep 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Coin toss between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Akron Zips. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For all that Wake Forest has done well under Dickert, penalties have been one area where the team has really struggled. In 2025, the Demon Deacons surrendered 903 penalty yards on 96 penalties, compared to just 667 from their opponents.

It seems that trend has continued into the new year. In Week 1 against Akron, the Deacs gave up 115 penalty yards compared to just 35 from the Zips. Purdue forfeited 85 free yards of its own against Indiana State, but if the Boilermakers can play cleaner on Saturday, they should have the edge in this category.

Explosive Offensive Playmakers

Jan 2, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Ty Clark III (0) runs in for a score during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Likely the best area on the field for Wake Forest is its playmakers on the offensive side. Dickert is excited to have Ty Clark III returning in the backfield, and he showed up in Week 1, averaging 15 yards per carry. Between Clark and an excellent receiving corps, life is made easier for Lopez.

Carlos Hernandez is the name to circle in this one. He led the Demon Deacons in receiving yards last season and went for 165 yards and a touchdown in the season opener. Even crazier, he played just around a half before exiting due to a big hit late in the second quarter. Wake Forest saw significantly less offensive production without him in the second half.

Redzone Trouble

Sep 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons kicker Connor Calvert (90) adds the extra point. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another area where Wake Forest has struggled is in the red zone. The Demon Deacons have developed a bad habit of failing to finish drives, and it has cost them. Last year, they failed to score on 10 red-zone opportunities, including a costly performance against Georgia Tech.

In the season opener, Dickert’s team ran into a similar issue. Wake Forest went 4-for-5 in the red zone against Akron, settling for field goals on three of those trips. If Purdue is going to come out on top, it will need to keep Wake Forest from finishing drives in the red zone.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!