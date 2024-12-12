Former Purdue Tight End Commits to Minnesota
Former Purdue tight end Drew Biber has already found a new home. The redshirt junior has announced his intention to transfer to Minnesota. He has one year of eligibility to use with the Golden Gophers.
Biber was one of more than 20 players to enter the NCAA transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2024 season. The Boilermakers ended the year 1-11 and fired coach Ryan Walters after his second season.
Less than two weeks after the season finale, Biber has found a new home in the Big Ten. The tight end made his announcement with a social media post.
Biber is coming off the most productive season of his career on the football field. He finished the 2024 campaign with 13 receptions for 113 yards. The tight end had one catch for 16 yards and a touchdown during the 2023 season at Purdue and had one reception for six yards in 2022.
In total, Biber has 15 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Biber will join a Minnesota team that finished the regular season with a 7-5 record. The Golden Gophers are heading to the Duke's Mayo Bowl, where they'll play Virginia Tech.
Currently, Purdue is scheduled to play Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium on Oct. 11, 2025.
