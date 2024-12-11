2025 Purdue Football Schedule Revealed
Purdue now knows its schedule for the 2025 college football season. The Big Ten unveiled next season's complete schedule on Wednesday. Although the year is still several months away, it does give fans something to discuss.
The Boilermakers are going through some major changes, terminating Ryan Walters after a 1-11 season in 2024. Purdue brought in experienced head coach Barry Odom to lead the program.
Odom won't have the easiest first season in West Lafayette, with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, USC, Washington, Indiana and Illinois on the schedule. The good news? Purdue will have seven home games next season, which includes five Big Ten games at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Below is Purdue's complete schedule for the 2025 season (most Big Ten games do not have specific dates at this time).
- Week 1 (Aug. 30): vs. Ball State Cardinals
- Week 2 (Sept. 6): vs. Southern Illinois Salukis
- Week 3: vs. USC Trojans
- Week 4 (Sept. 20): at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Week 6: vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
- Week 7: at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Week 8: at Northwestern Wildcats
- Week 9: vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Week 10: at Michigan Wolverines
- Week 11: vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Week 12: at Washington Huskies
- Week 14: vs. Indiana Hoosiers
