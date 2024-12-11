Purdue Safety Reverses Course, Becomes First Boiler to Withdraw From Transfer Portal
New Purdue coach Barry Odom has already convinced one player in the transfer portal to stick around West Lafayette just a little bit longer. Safety Sterling Smith announced on social media that he has withdrawn his name and plans to give the new staff a chance.
"I have withdrawn my name from the transfer portal and will be staying home at Purdue University," Smith wrote. "I believe in what is being built in West Lafayette, and I am ready to get to work!"
Smith just completed his first season at Purdue in 2024. He did not appear in a game during his sophomore season and used his redshirt. He will still have three years of eligibility with the Boilermakers.
Smith spent his first college football season at Holy Cross, where he was responsible for 36 total tackles and two passes defended during the 2023 campaign. The Indianapolis native was a member of Purdue's 2024 incoming transfer portal class.
More than 20 Purdue players have entered their name into the NCAA transfer portal since concluding the 2024 campaign, which ended with a 1-11 record and saw Ryan Walters fired as head coach. It was no surprise to see a number of Boilermakers explore options outside of West Lafayette.
Since being named coach at Purdue, Odom has said he'd like a majority of Purdue's current roster to stick around and plans to talk with as many players as possible.
Smith was the first player to reverse course and announce his decision to remain in West Lafayette for the 2025 season. How many will follow in his footsteps in the coming days and weeks?
