Former Purdue Defensive End Steven Faucheux Transfers to Marshall

Steven Faucheux spent two seasons with the Boilermakers and was a four-star recruit coming out of Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio. He didn't log a single snap of play at Purdue.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue defensive tackle Steven Faucheux announced Friday he is transferring to Marshall. He put his name in the transfer portal on May 20.

Faucheux spent two seasons with the Boilermakers and was a four-star recruit coming out of Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio. However, he didn't log a single snap of play during his two seasons with the program.

He committed to Purdue in 2018 after fielding offers from schools such as Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and more. He sat out as a freshman behind future NFL defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr., who now plays for the New Orleans Saints. As a sophomore, he played as a backup to then-junior Anthony Watts.

Faucheux was the sixth player from the Purdue football program to enter the transfer portal, and he was the first since freshman wide receiver Maliq Carr on April 23.

Stories Related to Purdue Football

LARRY BURTON CFB HOF BALLOT: Larry Burton played two seasons with the Purdue football program and was a First Team All-American in 1974. He also placed fourth for the United States in the 200-meter dash at the 1972 Olympic Games. CLICK HERE

Larry Burton played two seasons with the Purdue football program and was a First Team All-American in 1974. He also placed fourth for the United States in the 200-meter dash at the 1972 Olympic Games. DAVID BELL'S FIRST BIG TEN TD: In two seasons at Purdue, wide receiver Bell has appeared in 18 games and registered 139 catches, 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns. CLICK HERE

In two seasons at Purdue, wide receiver Bell has appeared in 18 games and registered 139 catches, 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns. FORMER COACH LEON BURTNETTE PASSED AWAY: Leon Burtnett served as Purdue's defensive coordinator for five years before being named head coach in 1982. CLICK HERE

Leon Burtnett served as Purdue's defensive coordinator for five years before being named head coach in 1982. AIDEN GOUSBY NAMES PURDUE IN TOP 5: Aidan Gousby is a three-star prospect from Lehigh Acres, Florida. Purdue football is among three Big Ten programs in his top-five, including Illinois and Minnesota. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!