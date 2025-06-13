Purdue Football Flips Talented Illinois Edge Rusher From MAC Program
Purdue picked up another win on the recruiting trail this week. On Thursday, the Boilermakers flipped Illinois edge rusher Max Carmicle from Northern Illinois. He becomes the 12th prospect in the 2026 class to commit to the program.
Carmicle initially committed to Northern Illinois in January, but has continued to receive more offers from Power Four programs. On Thursday, he announced his commitment to Purdue.
"Proud to announce I'll be officially committing to Purdue University," Carmicle wrote. "Huge thanks to all those who took a chance on me and supported me through everything. Glory be to God."
Carmicle is listed as a 6-foot-7, 240-pound defensive end, a frame built for Big Ten football. Per 247Sports, he's ranked as the No. 90 edge rusher in the class and is the No. 23 prospect out of Illinois.
Carmicle received 15 offers on the recruiting trail, committing to Purdue over several other Big Ten programs, including Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
During the 2024 high school football season at Hillcrest (Ill.), Carmicle was responsible for 40 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss and six sacks. He also forced two fumbles during the year.
With Carmicle's commitment this week, Purdue now has 12 players committed in the 2026 class. The Boilers rank 36th nationally and 11th in the Big Ten.
