Purdue Punter Jack McCallister Named Semifinalist for Prestigious National Award

Purdue was down 33-17 to USC with 50 seconds left in the game. It was 4th and 25 on their own 10 yard line. They decided to punt… and it wound up in THE LONGEST PUNT OF THE WEEK!!



CONGRATS TO JACK MCCALLISTER OF PURDUE FOR HIS 68 YARD PUNT AND LONGEST PUNT OF THE WEEK!!! pic.twitter.com/Z0UVSumOVr