Purdue Punter Jack McCallister Named Semifinalist for Prestigious National Award
Purdue's Jack McCallister has been one of the top punters in the country through the first month of the college football season. But there's more to McCallister than just a strong leg. He's also been named a semifinalist for a prestigious national award.
On Wednesday, McCallister was named a semifinalist for the 2025 William Campbell Trophy, college football's premier award for scholar-athletes. A total of 78 players from the FBS level were named semifinalists.
From FootballFoundation.org, "Celebrating its 36th year, the Campbell Trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership."
The National Football Foundation will narrow down its list to 12-16 finalists for the Campbell Trophy on Oct.22. A winner will be named on Dec. 9.
McCallister's 2025 season through four games
McCallister has been fabulous through Purdue's first four games. The senior has punted 11 times this season, averaging 49.09 yards per punt. He has pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line six times and has recorded at least one 50-yard punt in each of three games in which he's appeared.
McCallister was named to the Ray Guy Award's "Ray's 8" after a Week 1 win over Ball State and a Week 3 loss to USC. Purdue did not punt in its Week 2 win over Southern Illinois.
In last week's loss to Notre Dame, McCallister punted five times and averaged 45.2 yards per punt. His long for the day was 58 yards. The senior's longest punt of the season is 68 yards (vs. USC).
Also in last week's game, McCallister showed off some of his speed and elusiveness early in the game against Notre Dame. On a fourth-down situation, the Boilermakers dialed up a fake punt. McCallister scrambled for 10 yards and picked up a first down to keep the drive alive.
Purdue is off this week and will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 4, hosting No. 23 Illinois at Ross-Ade Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
