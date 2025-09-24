Purdue's Five Best Plays Through the First Month of the College Football Season
Purdue is in the middle of its first bye week of the season after finishing the first four games of the schedule. The Boilermakers are 2-2, but are hoping to add to their win total after the break.
Bye weeks can get boring for fans, so why not relive some of the best moments from the first four games of the season? Here's a quick rundown of the five best plays from the Boilers so far.
Arhmad Branch makes ridiculous one-handed catch
Arhmad Branch made quite the splash in Purdue's season opener against Ball State. He started the game by hauling in a 49-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Browne, giving the Boilermakers an early 7-0 lead. It's the first sign that things are different in West Lafayette.
On the next possession, Branch fought off a Ball State receiver to make a ridiculous one-handed catch near the sideline. The concentration and balance necessary to make the play were quite impressive.
"Mockcat" formation touchdown
Offensive coordinator Josh Henson has incorporated some unique formations and plays into Purdue's offense this season. One of those is the "Wildcat" formation, or as it's known in West Lafayette, the "Mockcat."
Senior running back Devin Mockobee scored out of the formation in Week 1 against Ball State, making it look easy. He had to fight off a few more defenders in the second week against Southern Illinois, but was still able to muscle his way into the end zone for a touchdown.
Disaster turns into a miracle
Sometimes, it's better to be lucky than good. That was the case for Purdue in its Big Ten opener against USC. The Boilermakers called a double-lateral trick play, hoping to catch the Trojans by surprise.
It didn't quite work out that way. After Browne got the ball to wide receiver Michael Jackson III, the ball was then thrown back in Browne's direction, but was batted to the ground. The quarterback had the presence of mind to pick up the football and race to the end zone, resulting in a touchdown for the Boilers.
Fake punt for the first down
Purdue's special teams unit got in on some of the fun in the Sept. 20 matchup against Notre Dame. Facing a 4th-and-5 late in the first quarter, the Boilermakers dialed up a fake punt and had punter Jack McCallister use his speed and elusiveness to carve up the Notre Dame return team.
That play call worked well, as McCallister picked up 10 yards and kept the drive alive in South Bend. Who said punters can't run?
Trick play run to perfection
Henson wanted to pull out all the stops against Notre Dame, and his use of a trick play in the red zone on Purdue's second possession of the game worked to perfection.
Browne handed the ball off to Mockobee, then slipped to the far side of the field. Mockobee came to a complete stop, threw the ball back to the quarterback, and Browne jogged across the goal line for an easy touchdown, tying the game at 7-7.
