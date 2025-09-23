Why October is the Most Important Month on Purdue's Schedule
Finding bright spots can be difficult after Purdue's back-to-back losses to No. 21 USC and No. 22 Notre Dame. There is some sunshine peeking through the clouds as the Boilermakers embark on the October portion of their schedule.
After an off week, Purdue enters the most favorable four-game stretch on the slate. It begins with a rivalry game against No. 23 Illinois, which now appears to be a much more manageable game following the Illini's 63-10 loss to No. 11 Indiana last week.
Purdue's October schedule
- Saturday, Oct. 4 — vs. No. 23 Illinois (3-1)
- Saturday, Oct. 11 — at Minnesota (2-1)
- Saturday, Oct. 18 — at Northwestern (1-2)
- Saturday, Oct. 25 — vs. Rutgers (3-1)
I'll go ahead and say it — there isn't a game on that list Purdue cannot win. Does that guarantee the Boilermakers will go 4-0 and head into November with a 6-2 record? Obviously not.
What this stretch of the schedule does provide, though, is opportunity. It's a chance for Purdue to creep into the postseason conversation. There's an opportunity to generate serious confidence and momentum heading into the most challenging portion of the 2025 campaign.
It's an opportunity to prove the preseason pundits — everyone who picked the Boilers to finish last in the Big Ten — wrong.
All four teams are beatable
Before the season started, Illinois was the toughest opponent Purdue would face in October. That might still be the case, but the Fighting Illini took a nosedive back to earth after suffering a 53-point shellacking at the hands of Indiana.
Minnesota is always one of the Big Ten's most mysterious teams, but PJ Fleck's team suffered a 27-14 loss to Cal on Sept. 13. That's the same Bears team that was pummeled by San Diego State, falling 34-0.
Northwestern has looked atrocious in its first three games, with its only victory coming over Western Illinois, an FCS opponent. Rutgers put up a valiant effort against Iowa last Friday night, but came up short in a 38-28 loss.
Through the first four weeks of the season, those four teams have combined to beat one Power Four team — Illinois' 45-19 win over Duke in Week 2.
Yes, anyone in this four-game stretch could beat Purdue, but does anyone scare you? Are there any "unwinnable" games in October?
I didn't think so.
Purdue's defense must improve
Over the next month, Purdue's success on the field will depend heavily on its own improvement. Through four games, it's fair to say that the offense has held up its end of the bargain, though it still has plenty of room for growth.
The Boilermakers have to improve defensively if they have any aspirations of putting together a dominant October, a month that could end with a 3-1 or 4-0 record. Odom and defensive coordinator Mike Scherer have some work to do.
Purdue's defense has certainly had its issues through four games, especially in the last two losses to USC and Notre Dame.
Defensive Category
Statistics
Big Ten Rank (18 teams)
Points allowed
26.5 ppg
16th
Run defense
157.4 ypg
15th
Pass defense
213.0 ypg
14th
Total defense
370.4
16th
3rd down conversions
40.43%
15th
4th down conversions
60%
12th
Plays of 10+ yards allowed
52
15th
Plays of 20+ yards allowed
18
18th
Turnovers forced
1
18th
It doesn't matter who Purdue has on the schedule; it has to eliminate explosive plays, force more turnovers, and get off the field on third down. If they can clean up those areas, the Boilermakers will put themselves in a good position to find success in October.
Get some momentum before November
Not only could Purdue be knocking on the door of a postseason bid — or even have it locked up with a strong October — but a successful month would give Odom's team some much-needed momentum heading into November.
They're going to need it, too.
Purdue will face three opponents that are currently ranked inside the top 20 of the Associated Press poll. The one game the Boilers have that isn't against a top-25 team is a cross-country trip to Washington.
Purdue's November schedule
- Saturday, Nov. 1 — at No. 19 Michigan (3-1)
- Saturday, Nov. 8 — vs. No. 1 Ohio State (3-0)
- Saturday, Nov. 15 — at Washington (3-0)
- Saturday, Nov. 22 — OFF
- Friday, Nov. 28 — vs. No. 11 Indiana (4-0)
That's not just the toughest four-game stretch on Purdue's schedule; it's one of the most grueling in the country. The Boilermakers can't limp into that final month and expect to have success against some of the Big Ten's top teams.
How much has Purdue improved?
There's no question that Purdue has already made significant improvements from last year's team. If nothing else, Odom has assembled a team that refuses to quit, regardless of what the scoreboard reads.
What we'll discover in October, though, is how much Purdue has improved. After watching the first month of the season, it's fair to say the Boilermakers are comparable to Illinois, Minnesota, and Rutgers right now. They're probably a step ahead of Northwestern.
Will that improvement translate to wins? As Odom has said multiple times, he's "judged on results, not effort." Even a 2-2 record in October would indicate a step in the right direction.
Soon enough, we'll find out if Purdue can take advantage of the opportunity ahead.
