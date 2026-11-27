The final game of the regular season has arrived. On Saturday, Purdue closes out the 2026 campaign by heading down to Bloomington to play No. 14 Indiana, with the Old Oaken Bucket hanging in the balance.

Indiana has thumped Purdue in the past two seasons, winning by a combined score of 122-3. The Hoosiers have also made the College Football Playoff each of the last two seasons and are on the verge of a third straight appearance.

Can the Boilers play spoilers? It's a tall task, but this has been a chaotic season already. Why not add to it in Rivalry Week?

Here's what you need to know for Saturday's game between Purdue and Indiana.

How to follow along

Nov 28, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue head coach Barry Odom and Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What: Purdue (3-8, 2-6) vs. #14 Indiana (9-2, 6-2)

Purdue (3-8, 2-6) vs. #14 Indiana (9-2, 6-2) When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 Where: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

Fox Sports 1 (FS1) Stream: FOXOne or FOXSports.com

FOXOne or FOXSports.com TV announcers: Jack Kizer (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (analyst)

Jack Kizer (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (analyst) Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network | 96.5 FM WAZY (Lafayette), 100.9 FM WKJG (Fort Wayne), 1260 AM WNDE (Indianapolis), 99.5 FM WFNB (Terre Haute), 1450 AM WXVW (Louisville), SiriusXM Channel 257

Purdue Global Radio Network | 96.5 FM WAZY (Lafayette), 100.9 FM WKJG (Fort Wayne), 1260 AM WNDE (Indianapolis), 99.5 FM WFNB (Terre Haute), 1450 AM WXVW (Louisville), SiriusXM Channel 257 Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Mark Hermann (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sideline), Rob Blackman (producer)

Tim Newton (play-by-play), Mark Hermann (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sideline), Rob Blackman (producer) Live stats: StatBroadcast

StatBroadcast Series: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Indiana 77-44-6

Forecast

Indiana Hoosiers take the field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saturday's Old Oaken Bucket game will not be as frigid as it has been the last two seasons, but you'll still want to pack extra layers and a heavy winter jacket. Temperatures will be in the 40s for most of the day, but will also slip into the 30s. It's expected to be a clear night with only a little bit of wind out of the southwest (weather.com):

High temperature: 51 degrees

51 degrees Low temperature: 34 degrees

34 degrees Temperature at kickoff: 44 degrees

44 degrees Skies: Cloudy

Cloudy Rain chances: 0%

0% Wind: West at 5-10 mph (gusts up to 23 mph)

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What to watch

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Does Purdue get creative?

The Boilermakers enter Saturday's game with nothing to lose. Will Barry Odom allow offensive coordinator Josh Henson to open up the playbook and play aggressively for 60 minutes? At this stage in the season, why not?

Purdue's offense began the season hot, but it has cooled off over the last month. The Boilermakers' offense is averaging just 14 points per game in their last four contests. This team doesn't have the talent to match up with Indiana, but maybe if the offense gets creative, Purdue can at least make this game interesting.

Indiana's rushing offense

This is one area where things could be particularly ugly. Indiana is averaging 179.5 yards per game this season. The Hoosiers have piled up over 100 yards on the ground in nine of their 11 contests. Lee Beebe Jr. and Turbo Richard have both rushed for over 700 yards.

Purdue's defense is the worst in the Big Ten at defending the run, allowing 196.7 yards per game. The Boilermakers have surrendered more than 200 yards three times in the last four games. Do they have any chance of slowing down a prolific IU ground attack?

Red zone woes ... again

Scoring touchdowns in the red zone has been a major issue for the Boilermakers throughout the season. Purdue's 53.33% touchdown rate is 16th in the Big Ten and one of the worst percentages in the country. Now, they'll play a defense that rarely gives up red zone touchdowns.

Indiana is holding opponents to a 33.3% touchdown rate when getting into the red zone. It is tied with Michigan for the best mark in the country. If the Boilers can get deep into scoring territory, they're going to need to be creative to score touchdowns.

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