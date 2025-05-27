Jasper Native Carter Holsworth Finds 'Home' With Purdue Football
When Carter Holsworth entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal this spring, he wanted to find a program that felt like home. As soon as his shoes hit the pavement on Purdue's campus, the former Jasper High School star had that feeling.
Holsworth started his college football career at Marshall, spending the 2024 season with the program and winning a Sun Belt championship. He played under coach Charles Huff, a learning experience for the freshman running back.
Following Marshall's 10-3 season, Huff took the job at Southern Miss, and the Thundering Herd were forced to hire a new staff. While some may have been quick to enter the portal after the coaching change, Holsworth wanted to give the new leader, Tony Gibson, and his staff a chance.
After going through spring practices, Holsworth decided it was time for a change of scenery.
"I just didn't feel like Marshall was home for me," he told Purdue Boilermakers on SI. "That's why I entered the portal, because I wanted to find somewhere I could be comfortable and feel like home for me."
Holsworth's hometown of Jasper is still quite a drive to West Lafayette — 182 miles, to be exact. But "home" is more than just a location; it's the people surrounding you who help make you feel comfortable.
Sure, Holsworth had considered other schools like Georgia State, Delaware State and Southeastern Louisiana, but none of them provided the same feeling as Purdue.
"Once I visited Purdue, the entire staff was full of really good people. That was the biggest part in making my decision. The facilities are great and everything, but the staff, you could tell they were good people."
On May 21, Holsworth made his decision official, announcing his commitment to Purdue.
The learning curve at Marshall
As a senior at Jasper High School in 2023, Holsworth enjoyed a memorable season. He rushed for 1,486 yards and 18 touchdowns and was an All-SIAC selection at the end of the year. The Wildcats concluded that season with a 9-4 record, reaching the regional round of the IHSAA Football state tournament.
With those accomplishments, you might think someone is prepared to play football at the next level. Holsworth admitted, though, he had a lot to learn when he arrived at Marshall.
Even though he didn't play in a game for the Thundering Herd during the 2023 season, the experience he gained on the practice field provided him with the tools necessary to be successful at the college level.
"I learned a ton from Marshall. We ran a Wing-T offense in high school, and then I got to Marshall, and it was completely different," Holsworth said. "But it was a great experience for me to be able to develop, and learning what type of discipline it takes to be a Division I player and a student-athlete."
Holsworth ready to roll up his sleeves at Purdue
Perhaps one of the biggest factors in Holsworth committing to Purdue out of the transfer portal was the connection he felt with the coaching staff. After talking with running back coach Lamar Conard, he realized that his work ethic fits well with what the program is trying to accomplish.
"I'm a hard worker. I'm going to do whatever is needed," Holsworth said. "That's what they were telling me, their motto for Purdue is working hard and doing whatever is needed to get the success we're striving to have here."
If Holsworth is searching for an example of hard work, he won't have to break out the binoculars to find it. He'll spend time in the same room as Devin Mockobee, a walk-on running back who earned a scholarship because of his dedication to his craft.
Mockobee, another product of southern Indiana, rushed for 968 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman for the Boilermakers in 2022. Shortly after the season, he received a scholarship from then-head coach Ryan Walters. He's been Purdue's top ball carrier each of the last three seasons.
"I haven't met Devin yet, but I know what he's about," Holsworth said.
At 6 feet, 200 pounds, Holsworth is nearly the same build as Mockobee. His powerful style of running is something Purdue was looking to add to its running back room for the 2025 season.
"I'm more of a power back, a bigger back," Holsworth said. "They told me I'd be a perfect fit for what they wanted right now as a running back."
Purdue has a lot of work to do during the offseason, coming off a 1-11 season in 2024 and assembling an entirely new roster. It's not an easy task for Barry Odom and his staff.
Now that he's found a home in West Lafayette, Holsworth is ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work, and get the Boilermakers headed in a positive direction.
