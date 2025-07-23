Jedd Fisch Says Adding Former Purdue Head Coach to Staff a 'Huge Win' For Washington
It's no secret that Ryan Walters' time at Purdue didn't go according to plan. After two rough years in West Lafayette, the then-38-year-old was back in the job market, hoping to land a new gig. Jedd Fisch didn't hesitate to offer the former head coach a spot as Washington's next defensive coordinator.
At Big Ten Football Media Days on Wednesday, Fisch called the addition of Walters to the staff a "huge win" for Washington, saying the new coordinator brings a lot to the table in Seattle.
"I think he's probably one of, if not the best, defensive coordinators in the country," Fisch said. "To have him with us, with his elite schematics, as well as his personality and ability to connect with players, is a huge win for the University of Washington."
Fisch was quick to mention Walters' success as a defensive coordinator in the Big Ten, working at Illinois under Bret Bielema from 2021-22. In that short amount of time, Walters transformed the Illini defense from one of the worst in the Big Ten to one of the best units in the nation.
"Coach Walters transformed Illinois' defense from No. 97 in the nation (in scoring defense) to No. 1 in his two years there," Fisch said. "(Illinois went) From No. 114 in total defense to No. (3) in his two years."
By the time Walters left Illinois, the Fighting Illini also ranked in the top 10 in pass defense (eighth), run defense (10th), turnovers created (second) and third down stop rate (ninth).
Maybe things didn't go so well in West Lafayette, but Walters certainly earned his chops as a defensive coordinator in Champaign. Fisch is hoping his new coordinator can channel some of that success and help improve Washington's defense entering the 2025 campaign.
Adding head coaching experience important to Fisch
There wasn't much on-field success for Walters as the head coach at Purdue. Across two seasons, he posted a 5-19 record, which included an abysmal 1-11 mark during the 2024 season. The administration had no choice but to make a change.
Walters' record at Purdue might be a deterrent for other programs when looking to make a significant hire. But Fisch liked Walters' experience as a head coach — and for a very specific reason.
"I went back and I looked at the last couple of years of teams that have won championships, I looked at last year's (final) four playoff teams, and all four of those teams had a former head coach on staff," Fisch said. "(James) Franklin brought in Tom Allen, (Steve) Sarkisian had Kyle Flood, (Ryan Day) having Chip Kelly, and (Marcus) Freeman having (Al) Golden."
In today's era of college football, any team is capable of making the 12-team College Football Playoff in any season. Fisch is doing whatever it takes to put the Huskies in position to challenge for one of those spots at the end of the season.
"There's a great value there in having former head coaches (on staff)," he said. "For me, it was one of the most critical things we could do."
Related stories on Purdue football
CIGNETTI RESPONDS TO ODOM: Last week, Purdue coach Barry Odom took a shot at Indiana's nonconference scheduling philosophy. At Big Ten Media Days, Curt Cignetti provided a response. CLICK HERE
RANKING ROSS-ADE STADIUM: USA Today recently ranked all 18 football stadiums in the Big Ten. How high up did Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium rank in the poll? CLICK HERE
PURDUE PICKED TO FINISH LAST: There's not a lot of optimism surrounding the Purdue football program entering the 2025 season. A media poll projects the Boilers finishing at the bottom of the conference again. CLICK HERE