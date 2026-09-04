Live Game Thread & Updates for Purdue vs. Indiana State in Week 1

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Game day has finally arrived in West Lafayette. Purdue hosts Indiana State on Friday night in Ross-Ade Stadium to begin the 2026 campaign. The Boilermakers are eager to get back on the field and show they've made significant progress heading into Year 2 of the Barry Odom era.

Purdue Boilermakers On SI will have live coverage throughout the game, providing updates, highlights and analysis as the Boilers battle the Sycamores. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest news throughout the game.

Oct 4, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pregame

Pre-game festivities are underway at Ross-Ade Stadium. The band is on the field. The student section has filled up a bit, but there are still several empty seats.

Teams have taken the field for pre-game warm-ups. The crowd is still sparse around the stadium, but the student section is filling in at a steady pace.

We're an hour away from kickoff in West Lafayette, and fans are starting to filter in. It's going to be a hot one, so this will likely be a late-arriving crowd to avoid the sun.

Kickoff between Indiana State and Purdue is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Big Ten Network will broadcast the Week 1 matchup.

What's at stake

Purdue Boilermakers (0-0)

The Boilermakers enter this season on a 10-game losing streak. They won each of their first two games in 2025, but failed to secure a victory after that. This is an opportunity for Purdue to build some early confidence before welcoming Wake Forest to town.

Purdue is also hoping to remain undefeated against Indiana State. This will be the eighth meeting between the two programs, with the Boilers leading the series 7-0. The Sycamores haven't scored a touchdown in Ross-Ade Stadium in their last two trips.

Friday night games have also been unkind to Purdue in its history. The Boilers own a 5-10-1 record in games played on Friday night, with losses in their last six games. The program's last Friday night victory came in 2017 against Ohio.

Indiana State

Curt Mallory's team would love to pull off a major upset in West Lafayette, but Indiana State is probably just hoping to have a quality showing against a Big Ten opponent. The Sycamores dropped their season opener to Southeast Missouri in Week 0, 23-21.

Indiana State has gone more than a decade without defeating an FBS opponent. The program's last win in that category came in 2014, defeating in-state foe Ball State 27-20. That year, the Sycamores finished with an 8-6 record and earned a spot in the FCS playoffs.

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