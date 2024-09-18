Miami (Ohio) Coach Chuck Martin 'Felt Bad' for Purdue QB Hudson Card vs. Notre Dame
Just how ugly was Purdue's loss to Notre Dame last week? Other coaches in college football actually felt bad for Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card while watching the game.
This week, Miami (Ohio) coach Chuck Martin met with reporters as his team prepares to play No. 17 Notre Dame this week. The 0-2 RedHawks have a tough challenge ahead, playing a Fighting Irish squad that clobbered Purdue 66-7 at Ross-Ade Stadium last week.
When talking about Notre Dame, Martin couldn't help but express some sympathy for Card.
"By the end of the first half, I felt bad for the Purdue quarterback. I don't even know the kid," Martin said during his press conference. "This can't be any fun. He's out there competing ... he was just fending for his life the whole time. Some days, it ain't your day."
It's never a good sign when other coaches feel sorry for players on opposing teams. But that perfectly sums up Purdue's effort last weekend.
Card was pummeled by Notre Dame's defense all game long. He was sacked four times and finished the game with -42 rushing yards. Through the air, Card completed just 11-of-24 passes for 124 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
Purdue ended the game with a meager 162 yards and just six first downs. The Boilers converted only one of their 12 attempts on third down.
The 59-point loss was the worst in the history of Purdue football.
Will Miami have more luck against Notre Dame than Purdue? The Fighting Irish have already dropped one game to a MAC team this year, falling 16-14 to Northern Illinois in South Bend.
But based on the performance last week, Miami is running into highly-motivated Notre Dame squad.
Related stories on Purdue football
COLUMN: PLEASE SHOW US SOMETHING, PURDUE: Purdue had no life and no energy in a blowout loss to Notre Dame last weekend. On Saturday, The Boilers have to show us something more against Oregon State. CLICK HERE
PURDUE 'OWNING' BLOWOUT LOSS TO NOTRE DAME: Purdue's 66-7 loss Notre Dame on Saturday was the worst in program history. Coach Ryan Walters says he an the team have to take ownership of the disappointment. CLICK HERE
PURDUE VS. OREGON STATE OPENING SPREAD: The opening spread has been released for the Purdue-Oregon State game, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 in Corvallis. CLICK HERE