New Purdue OC Josh Henson Gets Stamp of Approval From Former Boss Lincoln Riley
Ask USC coach Lincoln Riley and he'll tell you that Purdue made a strong hire by adding Josh Henson to the staff. The Trojans had nothing but praise for his former offensive coordinator and offensive line coach during Big Ten Media Days.
Henson was plucked away from USC shortly after Barry Odom was named head coach in West Lafayette. The veteran offensive coordinator brings nearly 30 years of coaching experience to Purdue, primarily working with the offensive line.
"He's a really good coach, great human being, great person," Riley said in a video posted by Sam King of the Journal & Courier. "Not a surprise at all that somebody would hire him as a play-calling OC ... it was a really good hire."
Henson worked the past three seasons under Riley at USC, coaching Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams for two seasons. In addition to serving as the offensive coordinator, he was also the offensive line coach in Los Angeles.
He's had a lot of experience teaching the guys up front, working as an offensive coordinator at Missouri (2009-15), Oklahoma State (2016-18), Texas A&M (2019-21) and USC (2022-24). Henson also worked as the tight ends coach at Oklahoma State (1999-2004) and LSU (2005-08).
At Purdue, Henson will be the offensive coordinator as well as tight ends coach. Riley thinks the hire is going to work out well in West Lafayette.
"Obviously, his strength is in the line play, but has plenty of experience with the skill (positions) to be able to marry it all together," Riley said. "He'll be great for that staff, great for Barry. He did an awesome job for us, and I'm happy for him."
Related stories on Purdue football
ROSS-ADE STADIUM TOUGHEST ROAD ENVIRONMENT? Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq named Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium as one of the toughest environments in the Big Ten, especially for a night game. CLICK HERE
MOCKOBEE 'ONE OF THE GREAT ONES': Devin Mockobee is going to be remembered as one of the best running backs in Purdue history. Coach Barry Odom explains what separates him from the rest. CLICK HERE
PURDUE DB IN HOT WATER: A Purdue defensive back is accused of leaking his playbook to an opponent shortly after leaving the Memphis program. The Boilers say they have no concerns. CLICK HERE