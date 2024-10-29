NFL Boilers: Highlights From Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s Explosive Monday Night Football Performance
New York Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. had another explosive performance on Monday Night Football. The former Purdue star had a career night against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 8 matchup.
Tracy rushed for a career-high 145 yards and scored a touchdown on 20 carries for the Giants. It was the second time the former Boilermaker eclipsed the century mark in his NFL career, totaling 129 yards in a 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 6.
Unfortunately, Tracy's efforts weren't enough to lift New York to a victory. The Giants fell to Pittsburgh 26-18, dropping to 2-6 on the year.
Tracy's touchdown came early in the fourth quarter, sprinting to the end zone from 45 yards out.
The end of Monday's game did come with some bad news, though. Tracy is questionable for this weekend's game against the Washington Commanders after suffering an apparent head injury in the fourth quarter.
We'll see how he progresses throughout the week.
Through the first eight games of the season, Tracy has emerged as New York's top running back — not a bad NFL start for a rookie. He's totaled 376 yards and two touchdowns on 73 carries. He's also hauled in 20 receptions for 113 yards.
Tracy spent two years at Purdue and was utilized as both a receiver and a running back. He made the switch from receiver to permanent running back in 2023 and it turned out well. He was selected by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
