Has Purdue Found Any Clarity at the Quarterback Position?
The biggest question surrounding the Purdue football program entering the 2025 season is at quarterback. The Boilermakers have four players in the race, but there's been no determination as to who's leading the battle.
Ryan Browne, Malachi Singleton, Bennett Meredith, and Evans Chuba are the four quarterbacks competing for the starting job for Purdue's opener against Ball State on Aug. 30.
Saturday night, Purdue stepped onto Ross-Ade Stadium under the lights, hoping to see improvement across the board. But did they get any clarity in the quarterback battle over the weekend?
"The situation from Day 1 to where we are 19 days later, the goal was to develop the room. They all have gotten better and better and better and better," quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw said. "The competition has been fierce, it's been very, very good, it's been healthy. We've been united in that room, and that's the one thing to build a culture. That culture has been built.
"I'm very excited about whoever is playing for us and I think we can win with a bunch of guys in that room."
Hinshaw's comments are similar to the ones made by coach Barry Odom and offensive coordinator Josh Henson earlier during camp. If has seen some separation in that room, they're playing it awfully close to the vest.
With no clarity — at least to the public — on the quarterback battle, Hinshaw was asked if the competition could spill over into the season.
"I'm not going to talk all that stuff right this second," he responded.
So, right now, there isn't any clarity on the quarterback situation in West Lafayette. Perhaps there will be an answer at the end of the week. Or maybe the Boilers will keep it a secret until closer to kickoff on Aug. 30.
