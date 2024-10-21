NFL Boilers: Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell Expected to Miss Significant Time with Injury
Former Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell is reportedly going to be sidelined for a significant period of time due to an injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news on the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback on Monday.
O'Connell, who was recently named the starter by coach Antonio Pierce, suffered a thumb injury in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
O'Connell left the game in the first quarter with the injury and never returned. He finished the game completing six-of-10 passes for 52 yards. Gardner finished the contest for the Raiders.
The Rams defeated the Raiders 20-15.
O'Connell has played in four games for Las Vegas this season, throwing for 455 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He's completing 63.4% of his passes.
Last year, O'Connell was named the starting quarterback in the final nine games of the 2023 regular season. He also started in one game earlier that year. He concluded his rookie campaign with a 5-5 record.
O'Connell threw for a total of 2,218 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his rookie season, completing more than 62% of his passes. He also accounted for one rushing score.
The Raiders selected O'Connell in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft after a stellar seasons in 2021 and 2022 at Purdue. In those two years, he threw for 7,202 yards, 50 touchdowns and completed 67.6% of his passes.
Las Vegas will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 27.
