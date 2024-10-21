NFL Boilers: Bengals' Charlie Jones Records 100-Yard Touchdown on Kickoff Return
Charlie Jones wasted no time getting the Cincinnati Bengals on the scoreboard in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. The former Purdue star returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.
Jones, in his second season with the Bengals, was able to find plenty of blocks after hauling in the kickoff. It then became a foot race against Cleveland's kickoff team. He dove towards the pylon and got Cincinnati an early 7-0 lead.
That 100-yard score was the second touchdown of Jones' NFL career. He also had a punt return for a touchdown during his rookie campaign in 2023.
Jones' touchdown proved to make a big difference in the game, with the Bengals defeating the Browns 21-14. The former Boilermaker ended the game with 100 kickoff return yards and four punt returns totaling 39 yards.
Most of Jones' production through his first two seasons in the league have come on special teams. He has 347 punt return yards and 158 kickoff return yards and two total touchdowns. He has totaled just 69 receiving yards during that span.
Jones was named the 2021 Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year after a stellar season at Iowa. Following that year, he decided to transfer to Purdue to conclude his college career. He was not utilized as much on special teams, but Jones racked up the receiving yards in Jeff Brohm's offense.
In Jones' lone season in West Lafayette, he hauled in 110 catches for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns. It was, by far, the most productive year of his career.
