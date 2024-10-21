Breaking: Raiders to be Without Another Starter For Extensive Time
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to be dealt injuries to their starters, the latest having been to their starting quarterback, Aidan O'Connell.
O'Connell suffered a hand injury on the second possession of the Raiders' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, one that saw him miss the rest of the game.
According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Raiders have placed O'Connell on Injured Reserve due to a fractured thumb. He will miss four to six weeks.
The injury is alarming in itself as the team loses another starter for a significant amount of time, but now, the Raiders have to place their trust back in veteran Gardner Minshew II, who had a whopping four turnovers in Sunday's defeat, including three interceptions.
Minshew lost his starting job for a reason, and with an opportunity to show he can still be counted on, he simply failed the assignment on Sunday.
Now, the Raiders prepare to host the back-to-back reigning Super Bowl champions and their greatest rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs.
It's not the ideal opponent for a team looking to get back on track after dropping three straight contests, let alone when you're working with a quarterback who has been as underwhelming as Minshew.
But when their backs are against the wall, sometimes, that's when the Raiders are at their best.
They say rivalry games bring out the best in both teams, and Raider Nation will hope that's the case for the Silver and Black next weekend.
But for the Raiders to pull off an upset against the best team in football for a second consecutive year, it will be essential that Minshew keeps the mistakes to a minimum.
