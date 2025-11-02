Opening Spread Released for Purdue vs. No. 1 Ohio State in Week 11
Top-ranked Ohio State has opened as a massive favorite for the Week 11 clash against Purdue. The Buckeyes are entering Saturday's game with an undefeated 8-0 record, while the Boilermakers sit at 2-7 and are still searching for their first Big Ten win of the season.
Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Ohio State has opened as a 28.5-point favorite for Saturday's game. It is the largest point spread Purdue has faced this season — although the Boilers have been 20-point underdogs multiple times in 2025.
Ohio State is coming off a 38-14 win over Penn State in Columbus over the weekend. Purdue had its chances to pull off an upset against No. 21 Michigan, but ultimately the Boilers fell 21-16 in Ann Arbor.
Saturday's game between the Buckeyes and Boilermakers marks the third straight season in which the two teams have played. Ohio State posted convincing victories in 2023 and 2024. Ryan Day also led OSU to a win over Purdue in 2021.
Kickoff between Purdue and Ohio State is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
Purdue's success vs. Ohio State at Ross-Ade Stadium
Although Ohio State has won three straight games against Purdue, the Boilermakers have had success against the Buckeyes in West Lafayette. Could we see another massive upset at Ross-Ade Stadium this weekend?
Since 2000, Purdue has defeated Ohio State five times, all of those wins coming in West Lafayette. The most recent was a 49-20 victory on Oct. 20, 2018. The Boilermakers also posted wins over the Buckeyes in 2000, 2004, 2009, and 2011.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has had no trouble with the Boilermakers during his time in Columbus, though. The two teams have played three times since Day took over, with the Buckeyes securing convicing wins each time.
The Buckeyes won a 59-31 shootout in Columbus in 2021, clobbered Purdue 41-7 in West Lafayette in 2023 and pitched a 45-0 shutout in The Horseshoe last season. Day's average margin of victory against the Boilers is 39 points per game.
Ohio State dominates all-time series vs. Purdue
Saturday's game will be the 61st meeting between Ohio State and Purdue, with the Buckeyes dominating the head-to-head series.
Ohio State owns a 43-15-2 lead over Purdue. The Boilermakers have not won a game in the series since 2018, though they have only played three times.
Purdue's most successful stretch in the series came from 1943-52, when the Boilermakers went 4-0-1 against the Buckeyes.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
