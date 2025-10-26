FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus if You Win for NFL Week 8 Action
The FanDuel promo code offer provides new users with an excellent opportunity to capitalize on NFL Week 8 betting action on Sunday, Oct. 26. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this $300 bonus that activates when you bet $5 and win. With compelling matchups like Aaron Rodgers facing his former Packers team and high-stakes games featuring significant spreads, this week presents prime opportunities to explore sportsbook promos.
FanDuel Promo Code Offer Details for NFL Week 8
This FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code entry and delivers substantial value for new customers. The FanDuel sign-up bonus activates when you place a minimum $5 wager on any available market, including NFL Week 8 games. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
Key terms and conditions for this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer include:
- A minimum $5 deposit is required to fund your new account.
- An initial $5 wager must be placed on any available betting market.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Winning bonus bet returns exclude the bonus amount from withdrawable winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Bills to cover the point spread against the Panthers and win, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. Conversely, if the Bills fail to cover and you lose your $5 wager, you receive no bonus bets but only lose your initial stake.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to Claim Your FanDuel Promo Code New-User Offer
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer requires no code entry and follows a straightforward process. New customers can register and place their qualifying wager on exciting NFL Week 8 matchups, such as Steelers vs. Packers, or on any other available market.
- Register for a new FanDuel account using the links on this page and download the mobile app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 initial wager on any FanDuel sports betting market.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your qualifying wager wins.
Your bonus funds require a one-time playthrough to convert winnings into withdrawable cash. Regular winnings from your initial $5 wager are immediately available for withdrawal. For more detailed information about terms and features, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Promo Codes and Ongoing Offers
FanDuel Sportsbook regularly offers existing customers a variety of promotional opportunities beyond the initial welcome bonus. These ongoing FanDuel promo codes include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience. Current customers can access these offers by checking the 'Promotions' section within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new deals are frequently updated throughout the NFL season.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
More welcome offers for NFL Week 8
With so much action for NFL Week 8 and beyond, make sure you check out other offers from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
