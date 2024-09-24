Overreactions from Week 4 in the Big Ten
Delay of game on the writer.
Typically, the Big Ten overreactions are published earlier in the week, but with so much happening across the conference, it took a little longer. My apologies, as I'm sure most of you have been struggling to make it through the week without these observations.
Since these are a little behind — and Week 5 is now rapidly approaching — I'll keep these overreactions short and sweet. I'll try to beat the clock and avoid a five-yard penalty next week.
Biff Poggi: Football coach or fashionista?
Biff Poggi is his own man. It doesn't matter to him whether he's coaching in a college football game or wandering the shores of Myrtle Beach, S.C., he's going to dress the exact same way.
Poggi flashed his fashion sense in Bloomington on Saturday, as Charlotte played Indiana on a warm September afternoon. The outfit the 49ers coaches wore resembled something you might see a Midwestern dad wearing when he's enjoying a pool day at Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville Resort.
But that's why we love Poggi. He's not going to conform to collared shirts and slacks. This isn't a "business casual" profession. As long as you're wearing something, you can basically do whatever you want.
So let that chest hair flow, Biff.
The Rush at Reser
I'm not one to rain on someone's parade, but I do have some questions about Oregon State's students storming the field after a 38-21 win over Purdue on Saturday.
Is this a tradition? Was there something at stake? Why are there so few people participating? Basically, I can some up all of my questions with one: What is going on?
I have no problem if fans want to storm the field after a big win. But Purdue was 4-8 last season. Oregon State won by 17 points. This isn't a rivalry game. I guess I'm just very confused.
And before I bow out of this conversation, let me give Oregon State a tip: If you're going to rush the field, make sure you have more students willing to participate. That picture just looks very sad.
Big Ten food-ball
Did anyone else notice the overwhelming amount of food talk leading up to Week 4 in the Big Ten? As a food lover, I'm not mad about it, but it was just an interesting observation.
Marshall coach Charles Huff tried to lure Ohio State players to Huntington W.V. with a Tudor's Biscuit World NIL opportunity.
"I would love to have some of those guys from Ohio State, too. So, if they want to transfer on down — we've got a Tudor's Biscuits NIL, all you can eat," Huff said in his weekly press conference. "If any of those guys who run really, really fast at Ohio State like Tudor's biscuits, I promise you, all you can eat, all day if you transfer here."
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck was asked about his bacon preferences before the Gophers' rivalry game with Iowa, with Floyd of Rosedale at stake (no, not steak).
"I do like bacon, extra crispy though," Fleck said. "Don’t like anything that’s soggy about the bacon. Extra, extra crispy bacon."
Finally, Buffalo Wild Wings in Los Angeles agreed to give out free wings for every UCLA win throughout the 2024 season. Sure, you have to spend $10 to get six free wings, but who would pass up that offer?
Can we get more of this stuff on a weekly basis? Or, maybe not, because now I'm really hungry. Again.
Your* kidding
The University of Michigan is considered an elite educational institution. Apparently, the school has a difficult time with grammar, though.
During Saturday's game against USC, Michigan put the following text on the jumbotron: "Lincoln Riley thinks your quiet."
And, yes, that image did make its way to social media.
All I could think about when I saw that image was the scene in Friends when Ross failed to read Rachel's 18-page letter (front and back!), causing another fight.
"By the way, Y-O-U apostrophe R-E means 'you are.' Y-O-U-R means 'your.'"
Penn State was literally 10-times better than Kent State
Usually the phrase, "We're 10-times better than you" is just an expression. On Saturday, it was actually true for Penn State and Kent State.
The Nittany Lions racked up 718 total yards of offense in a 56-0 win over the Golden Flashes. Kent State's total yardage? 66.
So, I guess Penn State was actually like, 12-times better on Saturday.
I'm not sure I've ever seen that type of yardage discrepancy in a college football game. Maybe it happened that time Georgia Tech defeated Cumberland 222-0 back in 1916.
