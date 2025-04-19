Payne Durham Trolls Former Indiana OL Mike Katic Over 'Purdue's the Worst' Comment
The heated in-state rivalry between Purdue and Indiana is a 365-day affair. There may not have been a better indicator of that than this week, when former Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham trolled former Indiana offensive lineman and Barstool Sports employee Mike Katic over his recent comments.
Recently, Katic and former Indiana women's basketball player Sydney Parrish took part in a bourbon tasting. In a video that was posted to social media, Parrish took a shot at Katic, saying "You've lost to Purdue more than I have."
In her three seasons at Indiana, Parrish was 6-0 against the Boilermakers. Katic, who was at IU for six years, finished 2-3. But the former Hoosiers offensive lineman used Parrish's slight to take plenty of digs at Purdue.
"OK, this is the point in the video where I can s*** on Purdue," Katic said. "Purdue is the worst institution to ever be planted on a piece of soil."
Obviously, that comment made the rounds on social media. When Durham caught wind of the comments, he decided to take a shot at Katic and Indiana football.
"Your record is 1-3 against Purdue ... settle down little brother," he wrote.
Technically, Katic was a member of the 2019 and 2024 teams that defeated Purdue, which gives him a 2-3 record against the Boilers — the two teams did not play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the point remains, he ended his career in Bloomington with a losing record against the program's biggest rival.
Purdue also leads the all-time series 77-43-6.
Durham, on the other hand, enjoyed quite a bit of success against Indiana during his time in West Lafayette. The former Boiler went 3-1 against the Hoosiers (2018-22), which included a 2022 victory in Bloomington to secure a Big Ten West title and a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
In that regular season finale against Indiana in 2022, Durham had four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown in a 30-16 win.
Durham is now in the NFL, playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
No, there's never really a "cooling off period" when it comes to the rivalry between Purdue and Indiana, regardless of sport. Comments made by Katic, and the subsequent trolling by Durham, only add to the disdain that both sides have for each other.
It should make for even more tension when the two sides meet on the gridiron this coming season.
Related stories on Purdue football
ALL-SEC OL COMMITS TO PURDUE: Purdue got some much-needed help along its offensive line Friday night, landing a transfer pledge from former Auburn starter and All-SEC freshman Bradyn Joiner. CLICK HERE
PURDUE SPRING TRANSFER TRACKER: Tracking the outgoing and incoming transfer players for Purdue football during the 2025 spring portal window. CLICK HERE
BROWNE RETURNING TO PURDUE: Quarterback Ryan Browne is returning to Purdue after spending the spring at North Carolina. He made the announcement with a social media post on Friday night. CLICK HERE
PURDUE LANDS WR, DB FROM TRANSFER PORTAL: Coach Barry Odom and his Purdue staff landed more commitments on Friday, receiving pledges from a former Tulsa wide receiver and former Memphis defensive back. CLICK HERE