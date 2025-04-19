Purdue Beefs Up Offensive Line With Transfer Pledge From Former Auburn Starter
The offensive line has gotten a lot bulkier in West Lafayette. Friday night, former Auburn starter and SEC All-Freshman Team offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner became the latest player to announce his transfer commitment to Purdue.
Joiner becomes the seventh player to commit to Purdue out of the transfer portal. Since the Boilermakers' spring football practice season ended, more than 20 players have entered the portal.
Joiner is a 6-foot-2, 328-pound offensive lineman who can play just about any position on the interior. His size, experience and versatility will make him a major asset to Barry Odom's Boilers, especially for a team that lacks depth in the trenches.
Per GoldandBlack.com, Joiner was on the field for 486 snaps during his redshirt freshman year in 2024. He spent a majority of his time at left guard, but also logged a handful of snaps at center and right guard, as well.
Joiner began the 2024 season in the rotation at Auburn but solidified himself as a starter late in the season. He earned his first start against Kentucky on Oct. 28 and was a starter the rest of the season (five games).
At the end of the year, Joiner was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team for his efforts on the field.
Joiner was a three-star prospect as a high school recruit, per 247Sports. An Auburn, Ala. native, he was ranked as one of the top-50 prospects from the state.
Purdue has now landed two offensive linemen out of the transfer portal following Joiner's decision on Friday. The Boilermakers also landed former Indiana State starting offensive lineman Jude McCoskey earlier in the week.
