Latest ESPN Mock NFL Draft Has 2nd-Round Projection For Former Purdue OL Marcus Mbow
The week of the 2025 NFL Draft has officially arrived and a former Purdue star is one step closer to hearing his name called. Offensive lineman Marcus Mbow has impressed scouts and draft analysts alike and is projected to be selected in the second round of this year's draft.
Monday, ESPN's Jordan Reid released a full, seven-round mock draft just days before the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN). He's anticipating that Mbow will be selected No. 52 overall (second round) by the Seattle Seahawks.
Heading into the draft, Seattle is in need of acquiring talent and depth along the front lines. It's a void that Mbow can fill, especially as he's continued to impress since the conclusion of the 2024 college football season.
"The Seahawks go offensive line here, as Mbow is an athletic space player who would fit in new offensive coordinator Klink Kubiak's zone-blocking scheme," Reid wrote. "He projects best inside and allowed only one sack in 367 pass-blocking snaps last season."
The Seahawks are coming off a 2024 campaign in which they finished 10-7 but did not reach the playoffs.
Mbow was an anchor at Purdue throughout his career, making 32 starts along the offensive line during his time in West Lafayette. After starting in all 12 games up front for the Boilermakers in 2024, he accepted invitations to play in the Senior Bowl and participate in the NFL Scouting Combine.
Although Purdue struggled mightily throughout the 2024 college football season — posting a 1-11 record — Mbow was considered one of the bright spots for the Boilermakers. His success translated to the Senior Bowl and his draft stock has continued to rise.
Mbow is the only former Boilermaker projected to get selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Marcus Mbow highlights (Purdue)
