Purdue Adds Former Houston, West Virginia Defensive Back to Secondary
Purdue's massive transfer portal class for the 2025 season got even bigger on Tuesday. The Boilermakers earned a commitment from former Houston and West Virginia defensive back Hershey McLaurin.
A 6-foot-2, 210-pound defensive back, McLaurin comes to Purdue after spending the 2024 season at Houston. In his lone season with the Cougars, he racked up 50 tackles, including eight for loss. He also had four passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble.
Prior to his time at Houston, McLaurin spent two seasons at West Virginia. Across two seasons (2022-23) with the Mountaineers, the defensive back accounted for 89 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four passes defended.
McLaurin also spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons playing at Jones County Junior College. He will have one year of eligibility to use in West Lafayette.
Purdue has been incredibly active in the transfer portal since the arrival of Barry Odom and his staff. The Boilermakers have added 55 players via transfer, which includes more than 20 during the spring.
It's been a complete overhaul in West Lafayette since the conclusion of the 2024 campaign. McLaurin becomes the latest piece to the puzzle as the Boilers prepare for the 2025 college football season.
