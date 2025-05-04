Purdue Gets Transfer Pledge From Defensive End Out of FCS Program
Purdue has added another piece to its defensive end room entering the 2025 season. On Saturday, former Monmouth star Miles Mitchell announced his commitment to the Boilermakers.
Mitchell, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound edge rusher, comes to West Lafayette with one season of eligibility remaining. He announced his commitment via a post on social media.
Mitchell made quite an impact during his time at Monmouth, playing in 33 games and making 23 starts across three years with the program. He piled up 82 tackles, 14.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Last year, Mitchell started in all 12 games for the Hawks and racked up 30 stops, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Monmouth ended the year with a 6-6 record. He was an All-CAA honorable mention and was named to the Reese's Senior Bowl watch list.
Purdue has now picked up commitments from two defensive ends in the transfer portal since the conclusion of spring practice. The Boilermakers also landed Breylon Charles out of North Texas. He also has one year of eligibility remaining.
In total, Barry Odom and his staff have landed commitments from 23 players via the transfer portal this spring. It's going to be nearly an entirely new roster in West Lafayette this coming year.
